Nebraska spring football preview: Seven 'prove-it' Huskers

LINCOLN — Just about every Nebraska player, star or scrub, has something to prove during spring practices that begin Feb. 28. NU hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, so nobody would be thrilled with their place in the Husker ecosystem.

But The World-Herald tried to pinpoint seven players in particular who have jobs to win or keep this spring and enter at least their second season at NU. Several of the players are in their fourth.

Here’s a deeper look:

Offensive lineman Brant Banks: Entering his fourth year as a Husker, Banks has appeared in 14 games with one start at left tackle in the 2021 season-opening loss at Illinois. With presumed starting tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran sitting out this spring to rehab injuries, Banks could settle at tackle or take aim at the right guard job left open by the departure of Matt Sichterman. Banks (6-foot-7, 305 pounds) has shown the versatility — and good cheer with a free-spirit personality — to play a number of spots on the line. But he has a chance to cement himself as a starter regardless of Prochazka's or Corcoran’s health status.

Receiver Alante Brown: The Chicago product has played in all but one game since arriving at NU in 2020, so this isn’t a find-the-field deal. With the addition of transfers Trey Palmer and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, this could be a stay-on-the-field deal. Brown clearly has talent, and earned enough trust from coaches to play slot receiver and serve as a primary kick returner. Brown struggled in the kick return role — 18.2 yards per return over two seasons won’t cut it — and has to show more consistency at receiver. Brown played a little less in 2021 because Samori Touré arrived and owned the slot role. Palmer and Garcia-Castaneda will aim to do the same. Brown, dynamic in the open field when the ball gets in his hands, will have to impress new coach Mickey Joseph.

Cornerback Braxton Clark: At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Clark is NU’s tallest corner, and when it comes to turning and running with deep receivers, Clark has serious skills. But he hasn’t played a ton over his first four seasons because of an injury that took him out of 2020 and some struggles to tackle. Clark will get a shot to start at the corner spot opposite Quinton Newsome, but NU brought in multiple challengers like Tommi Hill and Omar Brown to make it a spirited competition. Clark can carry receivers deep. Can he come down in run support or on a short hitch and make a play?

Defensive lineman Mosai Newsom: Given the lack of depth and experience in the room, Nebraska needs young defensive linemen to embrace backup and perhaps starting roles. Newsom, a member of the 2019 class, has spent several years physically preparing for the 2022 spring, when, because of departures and transfers, every young defensive lineman on the roster has a chance to contribute. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Newsom has yet to appear in a game for NU, which for years leaned on veterans like Ben Stille, Deontre Thomas and Damion Daniels. Newsom, along with the oft-injured Tate Wildeman, Nash Hutmacher and Marquis Black, are worth watching in the spring, even as the Huskers look for transfers who can help along the D-line.

Safety Noa Pola-Gates: The highest-rated recruit in the 2019 class, Wan’Dale Robinson, had two productive seasons before leaving for Kentucky. The second-, fourth- and fifth-highest-rated recruits, Nick Henrich, Bryce Benhart and Ty Robinson, have become starters. And then there’s Pola-Gates, the No. 3 recruit in that class, who has made four career tackles, all on special teams, in three seasons. With Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke graduating, the 6-foot, 180-pound Pola-Gates has his best shot yet at a big role on the defense.

What’ll it take to win a job? Mastering the playbook and all the defensive calls — Pola-Gates has told reporters he’s “trying to be a sponge” in learning the system — while keeping his knack for making aggressive, physical plays. NU has brought in multiple safeties, including DeShon Singleton, to challenge Pola-Gates for playing time.

Running back Markese Stepp: This high-profile 2021 transfer from USC had been the front-runner to be NU’s starting running back last season, but foot injuries kept him out of spring camp. Stepp made it to the No. 2 slot to start last season, and he even rushed for 101 yards in a win over Fordham. He rushed for just 76 yards over the rest of the year, plummeting on the depth chart. When coach Ryan Held was fired, Stepp — a sharp thinker and passionate football mind — hinted at frustrations with playing time but declined to elaborate. Stepp now has a chance to impress new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite in a crowded room with six scholarship players.

Running back Jaquez Yant: If it seems a little early to put a guy who rushed for 294 yards as a freshman on this list, well, consider that Yant’s talent — and he has a lot of it — was overshadowed by his apparent inconsistency to execute plays. Forget the slip on fourth-and-1 at Minnesota — that was merely a mistake. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder went the wrong way on plays at times, or had poor weeks in practice. Either he figures it out quickly under Applewhite, or he’s not likely to stick around. Applewhite brought in his own power back recruit in Anthony Grant.

