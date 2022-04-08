Nebraska spring game format to pit offense vs. defense

LINCOLN - For the first time in the Scott Frost era, Nebraska will use a spring game format that pits the offense against the defense for the annual spring game.

A NU spokesman confirmed Friday morning what Frost hinted at Monday - that, because of injuries and depth issues at a few positions, the Huskers will not assign equal numbers of offensive and defensive players to two teams, but simply have the offense face the defense. It's possible Nebraska uses some sort of scoring system that rewards the defense points for achievements, similar to 2014 and 2016, when coaches Bo Pelini and Mike Riley, respectively, used the format.

Just like 2014 and 2016, the offense will be the Red team, and the defense will be the White team.

"I'd rather have two teams playing each other trying to win a football game,” Frost said Monday. “We just have so many guys at a couple positions who are nicked up that it’s going to make it hard to field two teams without guys running back and forth to the sidelines.”

NU's defensive line is particularly thin; end Ty Robinson said Wednesday that he and his teammates had taken more than 400 reps each along the d-line thing spring.

“I feel like I am in a 35-year-old body,” Robinson said.

The Huskers' tight end room is thin, too. Starter Travis Vokolek has been more of a coach than a participant this spring - he'll be 100 percent for training camp - while Chancellor Brewington, Chris Hickman and Thomas Fidone are out this spring with various injuries.

In 2016, the White defense beat the Red offense 46-41. In 2014, the Red offense beat the White defense 55-46 that day.

