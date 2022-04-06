Nebraska spring game preview: Five Huskers to watch on offense

Nebraska coach Scott Frost hit the reset button on his offensive assistant coaches in November.

By spring, he’d hit the merge button, too.

NU spent spring camp, according to coaches and players, trying to blend Frost’s offensive scheme with that of new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, the highest-paid assistant in school history. At the same time, they added scores of high-level transfers to replace key departures and juice an offensive attack that sputtered in key moments.

Here’s a look at five players to watch in NU’s spring game:

Quarterback Casey Thompson: No-brainer here, right? Husker fans have learned that quarterback play isn’t everything – Adrian Martinez was pretty good in 2021, and NU won three games – but Nebraska faithful are rightly excited about a fifth-year junior who started games at Texas and reportedly has a leadership presence with teammates. Thompson possesses intangibles. He’ll be asked, likely against an overmatched defense, to make good choices on Saturday. Touchdowns would be nice.

Running back Anthony Grant: The New Mexico Military Institute transfer has a highlight tape that makes running back connoisseurs happy. He gets through the line of scrimmage with urgency and has a few extra moves at the next level, to boot. Given Nebraska has a robust running back competition that includes Jaquez Yant, Rahmir Johnson and Gabe Ervin, Grant will try to make the most out of his carries Saturday.

Wide receiver Trey Palmer: Apparently, his celebrations are fun to watch and, in spring ball, you can celebrate without much of a penalty cost. That’s only if he scores a touchdown. Reputedly one of the fastest players on the team, Palmer can operate at any receiver position on the field, but could be toughest in the slot, where he can work against safeties instead of corners.

Offensive guard Kevin Williams: The Omaha North graduate and Northern Colorado transfer is in the mix on NU’s O-line, whether it’s a starting role or a key backup. The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder certainly has prototypical size for the position, and has some experience in the kind of offense Whipple prefers. NU has depth but not much experience, particularly in spring – Williams could be in line to make a move.

Tight end Nate Boerkircher: This walk-on from Aurora had his redshirt preserved last year by tight ends coach Sean Beckton after Boerkircher proved he’d be a valuable long-term addition to the program. With extra weight and experience – and opportunity, given all of the injuries at tight end – Boerkircher has a chance to become the next good tight end from central Nebraska.

