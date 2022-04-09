Nebraska spring game: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's spring game.

* * *

Three things we know

1. Nebraska feels good about Casey Thompson

Thompson played just one drive on Saturday, which means two things. First, Nebraska doesn’t want to show opponents its first-string offense. Second, Thompson has impressed coaches early. If the staff had doubts about him, they would’ve asked to see more. Three completions in four attempts for 34 yards. That’s the most fans (and opponents) will see of Thompson until August.

2. Anthony Grant has the juice

Fans have heard the buzz all spring, and with 3:50 to play in the first quarter, Grant offered their first glimpse. On 1st-and-10 from his own 40-yard line, Grant started right but cut hard left en route to a 60-yard touchdown. NU’s defenders never touched him. Nebraska gained 60-plus yards on just four run plays last season.

3. Nebraska needs Timmy Bleekrode to be good

The spring game didn’t inspire confidence in NU’s kicking situation behind Bleekrode, the Furman transfer who made 15 of 18 kicks last season with a long of 51 yards. Chase Contreraz missed a 41-yard field goal badly in the first half, and Gabe Heins missed an extra point in the third quarter. The place-kicking job is Bleekrode’s to lose when he arrives on campus.

Three things we still don't know

1. Is Nebraska’s defensive line is good enough?

The Huskers allowed 375 rushing yards on 70 carries Saturday, most of which came during the second half when both units dug deep on their depth charts. NU ran for just 2.58 yards per carry before halftime, but that was without full contact. The most noteworthy story concerning NU’s D-line came earlier this week, when Ty Robinson encouraged Nebraska to look for defensive linemen in the transfer portal because he and his teammates are hurting. When a football player tells you they’re tired, they’re really tired.

2. Can Logan Smothers succeed in a pro-style offense?

Nebraska called a lot of drop-back pass plays to test Smothers on Saturday. The results: five completions on 14 attempts for 46 yards. He also took two sacks, one of which might’ve been a strip sack had tackling been allowed. Nebraska wants its quarterbacks to run less and throw more. Smothers still has a lot to prove in the latter category.

3. Where do the big passing plays come from?

The longest pass play of the day was Heinrich Haarberg’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Kamonte Grimes in the third quarter. Chubba Purdy completed the only pass longer than 20 yards in the first half to AJ Rollins. Trey Palmer, Omar Manning, Alante Brown — crickets. Again, NU shelved those guys for most of Saturday. But didn’t see any of the presumed passing-game studs break one yet. Would’ve been nice.

