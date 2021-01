Nebraska tight end Jared Bubak will look to play his final season of college football somewhere else.

Bubak, a walk-on who transferred to NU last year after spending four years at Arizona State, is listed in the NCAA transfer portal.

A graduate of Lincoln Christian, he appeared in 17 games for the Sun Devils. He did not appear in a game for the Huskers in 2020.

