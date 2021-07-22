Nebraska to benefit from experience of Husker super seniors in 2021

Williams (24 years old) and Stille (23) made the trip to Big Ten media days along with fifth-year junior tight end Austin Allen (22). All shook their heads with lingering disbelief that their college careers are extending so long.

Williams laughs that he’s “like a grandpa” in the locker room. While many younger defensive backs and other teammates attend weekend parties, he mostly stays home.

“The stuff that they tell me, I’m like, ‘I already did that,’” Williams said.

Allen said the grizzled Blackshirts have made NU’s offense better in the offseason. They don’t make mistakes because they have thousands of reps to fall back on. They stick together because they’ve known each other for most of their careers. All want to be “stepping stones” for a Nebraska takeoff.

Said Williams: “I came back to change the narrative with the guys that came back with me to put the program back up at the top.”

So did Stille, who now calls himself an “old soul” who prefers to wind down at home and watch Netflix. What’s true about him is something he believes is also true about his teammates — to play consistent football takes maturity and confidence.

Nebraska’s defense has as much of the former as it ever has.