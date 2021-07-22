Nebraska to benefit from experience of Husker super seniors in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Five years? It feels like a lifetime ago to Ben Stille.
Looking back, the 290-pound Nebraska defensive lineman barely recognizes his scrawny younger self during his first college season in 2016. He idolized the veterans. He felt overwhelmed learning schemes. Mostly, he felt like he had all the time in the world.
As the Huskers bring back a band of super seniors for 2021 — highlighted by five on defense — Stille supposes that’s where the effects of experience will be most evident. He feels an inner pressure, an intensity, to make something happen now. So do many others who have been in the program well beyond a standard four-year term.
“I don’t think I had the sense of urgency in the present,” Stille said. “So just really focusing on the present and having that sense of urgency in everything you do. Because everything matters.”
The Blackshirts will take on a decidedly veteran look this fall with nine starters returning. Safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke — both fathers — are back for a sixth season along with outside linebacker JoJo Domann and Stille. Inside ‘backer Will Honas too, though a spring injury may prevent him from playing.
“It says a lot about how they feel about Nebraska and Lincoln and our football program that they would come back and play another year with us,” Frost said.
Williams (24 years old) and Stille (23) made the trip to Big Ten media days along with fifth-year junior tight end Austin Allen (22). All shook their heads with lingering disbelief that their college careers are extending so long.
Williams laughs that he’s “like a grandpa” in the locker room. While many younger defensive backs and other teammates attend weekend parties, he mostly stays home.
“The stuff that they tell me, I’m like, ‘I already did that,’” Williams said.
Allen said the grizzled Blackshirts have made NU’s offense better in the offseason. They don’t make mistakes because they have thousands of reps to fall back on. They stick together because they’ve known each other for most of their careers. All want to be “stepping stones” for a Nebraska takeoff.
Said Williams: “I came back to change the narrative with the guys that came back with me to put the program back up at the top.”
So did Stille, who now calls himself an “old soul” who prefers to wind down at home and watch Netflix. What’s true about him is something he believes is also true about his teammates — to play consistent football takes maturity and confidence.
Nebraska’s defense has as much of the former as it ever has.
“(We’re) not taking downtime for granted and taking recovery more seriously.” Stille said. “... I didn’t think it was physically possible to stay in college for six years and play college football.”
