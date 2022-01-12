Nebraska to send out surveys on how to improve Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN — In the first major step toward modernizing Memorial Stadium, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts on Thursday will send out 200,000 surveys to donors, season-ticket holders and even single-game buyers asking for their input as NU begins a “comprehensive study” on how to improve the venue.
The survey, according to NU, will take no more than 15 minutes to complete and cover a variety of topics surrounding the gameday experience.
"I value the input of our fans and this is a great opportunity to listen and get their input,” Alberts said in a press release. “The survey will provide us valuable data as we evaluate every area that impacts our fans on game day at Memorial Stadium.”
Alberts has promoted the release of this survey before as he talked at length about the strengths and weaknesses of NU’s current stadium setup.
“What is the right size of Memorial Stadium?” Alberts said in late September at a Big Red Breakfast. “What is the fan experience? What is the amenity level like? Do we have chairbacks?”
While NU’s 382-game sellout streak far outpaces any other school, the Huskers may have lost it at the start of the 2021 season had it not been for Nebraska’s “Red Carpet Experience” ticketing idea, which paired donor-bought tickets to underserved youth around the state. Alberts has said he will not artificially keep afloat the sellout streak, whose durability will be tested at the start of 2022, when NU hosts North Dakota and Georgia Southern in its first two home games.
