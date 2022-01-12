Nebraska to send out surveys on how to improve Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN — In the first major step toward modernizing Memorial Stadium, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts on Thursday will send out 200,000 surveys to donors, season-ticket holders and even single-game buyers asking for their input as NU begins a “comprehensive study” on how to improve the venue.

The survey, according to NU, will take no more than 15 minutes to complete and cover a variety of topics surrounding the gameday experience.

"I value the input of our fans and this is a great opportunity to listen and get their input,” Alberts said in a press release. “The survey will provide us valuable data as we evaluate every area that impacts our fans on game day at Memorial Stadium.”

Alberts has promoted the release of this survey before as he talked at length about the strengths and weaknesses of NU’s current stadium setup.

“What is the right size of Memorial Stadium?” Alberts said in late September at a Big Red Breakfast. “What is the fan experience? What is the amenity level like? Do we have chairbacks?”