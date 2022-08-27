Nebraska trails Northwestern 17-14 at halftime

A fourth-down gamble by Northwestern helped turn the tide late in the first half and produced a touchdown as the Wildcats went to intermission leading Nebraska 17-14.
It was far from a flawless first 30 minutes for Big Red — a fumble in the red zone, questionable return decisions, nonexistent pass rush and too many arm tackles gave the Wildcats life. A 13-play, 82-yard drive by Northwestern — including a fourth-and-1 QB sneak from its own 39 — led to the go-ahead score as the beer and food flowed without cost inside Aviva Stadium because of an Internet issue.
Nebraska is 3-20 under coach Scott Frost when trailing at the break.
Quarterback Casey Thompson and Nebraska’s cavalcade of transfers still made their presence known early as the Huskers overcame a turnover and shaky defense to lead for most of the opening half. Thompson completed 17 of 24 passes for 223 yards while passing for a touchdown and running for another. The ground game was less effective — 48 yards on 16 carries (3.0 per tote) — with starter Anthony Grant leading with 29 yards on 10 attempts.
Nebraska’s new-look offense was masterful on its opening drive in an eight-play, 75-yard scoring march pepped with contributions from offseason additions. Thompson completed 5 of 6 attempts on the possession — four to newcomers Trey Palmer, Marcus Washington and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda for 59 yards — including a 32-yard deep ball to Garcia-Castaneda down the far sideline for a touchdown.
The Blackshirts limited Northwestern to a pair of first downs on the initial Wildcat drive before a false start fizzled the trek for Chicago’s team.
Northwestern responded with a punt that pinned the Huskers at their own 1-yard line and led to a Big Red three and out. New punter Brian Buschini countered by uncorking a 47-yarder of his own.
The Wildcats then put together nine plays across 35 yards and got on the board with a 35-yard field goal. New defensive line starter Colton Feist laid down a pair of hard hits while Chris Kolarevic blew up a short pass for a two-yard loss.
Nebraska earned some cushion from there, crafting a 14-play, 80-yard trek capped by a 1-yard Thompson touchdown run on third and goal. Thompson again was active, completing 5 of 6 attempts while Grant carried five times for 14 yards and added at 16-yard catch-and-run.
A bust in the secondary on the ensuing Northwestern drive resulted in a wide-open Raymond Niro for a 41-yard touchdown catch over the middle early in the second quarter.
Then — adversity. Nebraska again moved downfield, with Thompson again finding Garcia-Castaneda on a deep ball for 24 yards. But the receiver was ruled to have fumbled from there — video review appeared inconclusive at best — with the ball ripped away by Northwestern linebacker Greyson Metz.
» Stay with Omaha.com for full coverage of the Huskers' game against Northwestern in Ireland.
5,000 Husker fans packed into Merrion Square for an afternoon pep rally that surely roused the Dublin locals. “Welcome to Nebraska East!” yelled Scott Frost 24 hours before Nebraska plays Northwestern.