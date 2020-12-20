Nebraska turns down bowl game offers, ends season

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos thanked the players and coaching staff for their efforts and diligence in following COVID protocols for nearly nine months.

“The young men in our football program have shown great discipline this year adhering to necessary safety measures and protocols," Moos said. "I commend them for how they handled the challenges they faced in this unprecedented season.

“I also can’t thank our coaching staff and support staff enough for the leadership, organization and professionalism they have displayed. It has been a true team effort to make this season possible. It has been a grueling 10 months for all involved, but because of the efforts of our football student-athletes, coaches and staff, we were one of only a few Big Ten teams that avoided a pause in team activities during the 2020 season.”

Many Big Ten teams, all eligible for bowls, joined NU in its decision. Minnesota, Penn State and Rutgers all chose to forgo a bowl. In the Pac-12, most teams - including USC and Stanford - opted out, as well. So the Huskers would have had options, although none likely would have changed the trajectory of the 2020 season.

Plus, Nebraska players and Frost hinted at the possibility that NU had played its last game of the season regardless of bowl opportunities.