Nebraska unveils new jersey numbers for freshmen, other players
Nebraska football has updated its jersey numbers for the 2021 football season, and the Husker freshmen now have their numbers for the upcoming season. A few other NU players changed their numbers, as well. 

Scholarship freshmen/selected walk-ons or transfers who are new or changed numbers: 

Kelen Meyer 2

Samori Toure 6

Latrell Neville 7

Heinrich Haarberg 10

Marques Buford 12

Kamonte Grimes 13

Mikai Gbayor 14

Malik Williams 15

Jarrett Synek 16

Wynden Ho'ohuli 18

Seth Malcom 19

Blake Closman 21

Gabe Ervin 22

Grant Lohr 23

Thomas Fidone 24

Koby Bretz 26

Randolph Kpai 30

Markese Stepp 30

Chris Kolarevic 31

Henry Lutovsky 59

Ru'Quan Buckley 63

Teddy Prochaska 65

Shawn Hardy 80

James Carnie 81

Alex Bullock 84

AJ Rollins 86 

Number changes: 

Jaquez Yant 0

Pheldarius Payne 0 

Myles Farmer 4

Tamon Lynum 7

Braxton Clark 11 (wore 17 in 2019)

Jimari Butler 17 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

