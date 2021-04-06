Nebraska unveils new jersey numbers for freshmen, other players

Nebraska football has updated its jersey numbers for the 2021 football season, and the Husker freshmen now have their numbers for the upcoming season. A few other NU players changed their numbers, as well.
Scholarship freshmen/selected walk-ons or transfers who are new or changed numbers:
Kelen Meyer 2
Samori Toure 6
Latrell Neville 7
Heinrich Haarberg 10
Marques Buford 12
Kamonte Grimes 13
Mikai Gbayor 14
Malik Williams 15
Jarrett Synek 16
Wynden Ho'ohuli 18
Seth Malcom 19
Blake Closman 21
Gabe Ervin 22
Grant Lohr 23
Thomas Fidone 24
Koby Bretz 26
Randolph Kpai 30
Markese Stepp 30
Chris Kolarevic 31
Henry Lutovsky 59
Ru'Quan Buckley 63
Teddy Prochaska 65
Shawn Hardy 80
James Carnie 81
Alex Bullock 84
AJ Rollins 86
Number changes:
Jaquez Yant 0
Pheldarius Payne 0
Myles Farmer 4
Tamon Lynum 7
Braxton Clark 11 (wore 17 in 2019)
Jimari Butler 17
