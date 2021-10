Next Saturday’s Nebraska-Ohio State game in Lincoln will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Fox, the Big Ten announced.

It will be the Huskers’ fourth game at 11 a.m. this season. NU has won one (52-7 against Fordham) and lost the other two (23-16 at Oklahoma and 30-23 at Minnesota).

Nebraska and Ohio State have played each other in five straight seasons — twice at 11 a.m., twice at 6:30 p.m. and once at 7 p.m.

The Huskers haven't won in the series since 2011.