Nebraska wanted to play football this weekend. The Big Ten said no

The Big Ten denial of Nebraska’s request made national headlines following a more high-profile exchange two months ago, when the league shut down attempts by the Huskers and Ohio State to play nonconference games after the season had been postponed. Eight Nebraska football players sued the Big Ten about the transparency and validity of that decision, and the league — citing an emerging ability for rapid-result, on-site testing — announced on Sept. 16 it would restart the season, which kicked off last weekend.

As in recent months, the coach of the Big Ten’s flagship program again backed the Huskers in their attempt to play football. Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Thursday it’s “just hard” when players and coaches follow health protocols and still can’t play.

“I know it’s the pandemic, so you have to chalk it up to 2020,” Day said. “But when you’re the head coach like Scott (Frost) is and you got to look at your players and say, ‘We’re not playing, even though we did everything right,’ that’s hard to swallow. That’s why I really feel for those guys right now.”

Frost typically speaks with reporters late Thursday morning on game weeks, but his scheduled availability was scrapped. His next appearance is expected to be 12:30 p.m. Monday at his regular weekly press conference.