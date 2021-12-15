 Skip to main content
Nebraska welcomes 13 into its latest recruiting class, but the Huskers aren't done yet
FOOTBALL

Frost

“There’s going to be a lot of new faces when we get back after Christmas break, both in the coaches offices and in the meeting rooms with the players,” Scott Frost said. “Really looking forward to starting fresh with that group of guys and adding them to the young talent and young leaders that we have on our football team and plowing our way forward. It’s a good day for us.”

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Husker football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a Signing Day press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

​LINCOLN — A storm raged around Memorial Stadium, with howling winds in excess of 90 mph swaying the press box and sheets of rain pounding the field below Wednesday afternoon.

But inside the building — at least for now — Nebraska had safely secured everyone it wanted.

By 4 p.m., the Huskers had officially welcomed all 13 of their new Class of 2022 signees into the fold. Three new assistant coaches met with reporters for the first time. And as the skies darkened to the west, promises of a bright future in coach Scott Frost’s fifth season came from tables at all corners of the sixth-floor room.

“There’s going to be a lot of new faces when we get back after Christmas break, both in the coaches offices and in the meeting rooms with the players,” Frost said. “Really looking forward to starting fresh with that group of guys and adding them to the young talent and young leaders that we have on our football team and plowing our way forward. It’s a good day for us.”

Kickoff to the early signing period wasn’t totally devoid of drama. Longtime receiver commit Grant Page of Boulder, Colo., flipped to the hometown Buffaloes while two-way lineman Justin Evans-Jenkins announced Nebraska as his choice from his high school in Irvington, N.J., donning a red Husker hat and shirt to cap off a relatively under-the-radar recruiting process. In Minneapolis, running back Emmett Johnson revealed Big Red to be his college choice as well.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Ben Roberts of Salt Lake City — who officially visited Nebraska last weekend — stuck with his commitment to Oregon. And defensive back Nathan Vail out of Georgia stayed with his Duke pledge.

Nebraska also lost a player off its current roster when reserve inside linebacker Jackson Hannah entered the transfer portal one day after starting center Cam Jurgens declared for the NFL draft.

Frost broke form from previous press conferences and signing days by giving an opening statement and describing each of the dozen signees that were official in alphabetical order. How defensive back Malcolm Hartzog was a late find out of Mississippi. The elite speed of Florida receiver Victor Jones. How Gage Stenger of Millard South and Brodie Tagaloa of Concord (Calif.) De La Salle — recruited as an outside linebacker and defensive lineman, respectively — may not be set in their positions. The “elite arm” of quarterback Richard Torres out of San Antonio.

When the dust settled, Nebraska sat with the No. 56 recruiting class in the country — and last in the Big Ten — via 247Sports with as few commits as any of its league peers along with a four-man walk-on class that is by far the smallest under Frost. The light haul was long the intention, Frost said again Wednesday, made necessary by a glut of junior-eligible players created from the free pandemic year.

Of course, the raw class ranking isn’t as comprehensive as it was even a few years ago considering it doesn’t factor in transfers. NU already has added four in offensive lineman Kevin Williams (Northern Colorado), DB Tommi Hill (Arizona State), punter Brian Buschini (Montana) and kicker Timmy Bleekrode (Furman).

Nebraska isn’t done in the portal either, Frost said. The Huskers are “leaning toward” taking a quarterback transfer but it has to be “the right one” even at a position group low on numbers. If NU doesn’t find a match, Frost said it will be confident rolling with young scholarship players in Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and Torres, who will enroll in January.

“I don’t want to live in that world, but if there’s players that come up in the portal that we feel like can make us a better team and fit with our culture and our team and make us better, that we’re going to keep our eye on that,” Frost said.

Added new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple on finding a portal QB: “Well it worked pretty well with the last few Heisman Trophy winners, right?... That’s just kind of the way it is now.”

In addition to ongoing portal recruiting, NU may not be finished with high-school prospects before the early signing window closes at the end of Friday. Three-star receiver DeColdest Crawford out of Louisiana is set to announce his destination Friday at 10 a.m. The former LSU commit backed off his pledge when new Husker receivers coach Mickey Joseph offered him a scholarship last week.

“Recruiting this time of year is always a little bit stressful and you feel like there’s not enough time in the day,” inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said on the Husker Radio Network. “Probably a little bit more so this year. But we got some of the new guys in late this past week and we’ve all been excited to have them in the building too.”

Nebraska also has a coaching vacancy to fill, and Frost said that will get his full attention as the holidays approach. He said he has a “pretty good idea” what he will do with running backs and special teams, neither of which has a permanent, full-time staffer. Resolution will be “coming pretty quick,” he said.

A fluid offseason is just beginning, Frost said. But now the Huskers have some fresh faces at all levels ready to flip the this-close narrative from last year.

“That’s exciting to me,” Frost said. “Really happy with the changes and the new guys that we have coming on board, both on the staff and on the roster.”

