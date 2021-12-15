Nebraska welcomes 13 into its latest recruiting class, but the Huskers aren't done yet

Nebraska isn’t done in the portal either, Frost said. The Huskers are “leaning toward” taking a quarterback transfer but it has to be “the right one” even at a position group low on numbers. If NU doesn’t find a match, Frost said it will be confident rolling with young scholarship players in Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and Torres, who will enroll in January.

“I don’t want to live in that world, but if there’s players that come up in the portal that we feel like can make us a better team and fit with our culture and our team and make us better, that we’re going to keep our eye on that,” Frost said.

Added new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple on finding a portal QB: “Well it worked pretty well with the last few Heisman Trophy winners, right?... That’s just kind of the way it is now.”

In addition to ongoing portal recruiting, NU may not be finished with high-school prospects before the early signing window closes at the end of Friday. Three-star receiver DeColdest Crawford out of Louisiana is set to announce his destination Friday at 10 a.m. The former LSU commit backed off his pledge when new Husker receivers coach Mickey Joseph offered him a scholarship last week.