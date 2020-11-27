Nebraska went 'toe-to-toe' with Iowa, but came up short again

IOWA CITY — Scott Frost was benched for a single drive in a game so long ago that few of his players were alive for it. But in the wake of Nebraska’s sixth straight loss to Iowa — a 26-20 setback as frustrating as any in the streak and with enough postgame vinegar for a salad dressing — the Husker coach’s past became immediate present.

His team is now 1-4. The Huskers played arguably their best game of the season, standing “toe to toe,” Frost said, with the No. 24 team in the country, and still muffed a punt, whiffed on a block and committed a costly holding penalty in the defining quarter. Even in a Zoom call the heat and frustration of those errors radiated off of the coach, who paused several times in his postgame chat and referenced five different players from the elite 1990s NU teams as examples of the culture he’s trying to build.

Nebraska can’t beat Iowa or Northwestern, he said, living like this. The Huskers have to be “buttoned up,” Frost said, like the rest of the Big Ten, which has proved a bigger, stronger foil for NU football than its fan base ever imagined.

“Getting that type of discipline and that level of discipline in the program has been a three-year process for me and it’s making me old,” Frost said.