Nebraska went 'toe-to-toe' with Iowa, but came up short again

IOWA CITY — Scott Frost was benched for a single drive in a game so long ago that few of his players were alive for it. But in the wake of Nebraska’s sixth straight loss to Iowa — a 26-20 setback as frustrating as any in the streak and with enough postgame vinegar for a salad dressing — the Husker coach’s past became immediate present.
His team is now 1-4. The Huskers played arguably their best game of the season, standing “toe to toe,” Frost said, with the No. 24 team in the country, and still muffed a punt, whiffed on a block and committed a costly holding penalty in the defining quarter. Even in a Zoom call the heat and frustration of those errors radiated off of the coach, who paused several times in his postgame chat and referenced five different players from the elite 1990s NU teams as examples of the culture he’s trying to build.
Nebraska can’t beat Iowa or Northwestern, he said, living like this. The Huskers have to be “buttoned up,” Frost said, like the rest of the Big Ten, which has proved a bigger, stronger foil for NU football than its fan base ever imagined.
“Getting that type of discipline and that level of discipline in the program has been a three-year process for me and it’s making me old,” Frost said.
But as Frost lamented that, he quickly turned to defiance. After a 41-23 loss to Illinois that left him “embarrassed,” he was proud of his team’s effort. Even happier with his coaches’ work in crafting a plan to hang with the Hawkeyes. He has no doubt where Nebraska is going — even if you do.
And thus a dive into the past. The designed benching in 1997 for one drive and the subsequent student section boos upon Frost’s return to that game has never really left him. That mood is present again, as frustration inside and outside the program mounts.
“I’ve been doubted in this state before, and I’m sure there are some out there right now,” Frost said. “But I know what happened last time. It’s going to happen again.”
How close are the Huskers? Depends on the game. On Black Friday, they were close. They outgained Iowa by 16 yards. They outrushed the Hawkeyes, converted more third downs and largely controlled the middle third of the game, when a 10-0 deficit became, early in the third quarter, a 20-13 lead.
Iowa’s offensive line didn’t move inexorably against Nebraska’s defensive front seven — Husker defenders poked through and made six tackles for loss. The Blackshirts got their first sack against Iowa since 2016. The Hawkeyes (4-2) marched eight times into Nebraska territory and managed just two touchdowns and four field goals.
“Guys were out there scratching, clawing, holding guys back, jumping in their gaps, just being sound on defense,” said cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, who recorded his first career interception.
NU’s offense, with quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey sharing drives, finished the first half with a 75-yard touchdown drive and started the second half with a 70-yard march. Nine different Huskers caught passes. Six carried the ball. After a bizarre first half of bad snaps — which Frost said were brought on by Iowa’s sideline deliberately clapping — center Cam Jurgens settled down, and Nebraska entered the fourth quarter tied at 20.
Hawkeye kicker Keith Duncan made a field goal to start the quarter, and the Huskers would have four chances at points after that. They didn’t score any, and the reasons why summarize the program’s continued struggles.
» Drive 1: Martinez moved Nebraska to the Iowa 47 and ripped off a long run down the Husker sideline, inside the Hawkeye 20 … only to have it called back by a Bryce Benhart holding penalty. Frost declined to try a fourth-and-8 at the Iowa 45 and punted instead.
» Drive 2: It never happened because, when NU’s defense got a stop, Husker cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who failed to field a punt earlier in the game, muffed his second attempt at a punt return. Hawkeye Terry Roberts recovered the fumble. Bootle said Taylor-Britt was frustrated after the game.
Said Frost: “We need to catch every punt in practice. Every punt. Because it matters.”
» Drive 3: It came after another Duncan field goal and featured the sudden insertion of McCaffrey into the game. He got the Huskers a first down, then left. Martinez returned, NU lost five yards in three plays, and punted.
» Drive 4: It was a two-minute drill, and Nebraska’s certainly been here before. Remember Northwestern this year? Remember Iowa last season? Or Purdue? Or Colorado? Because Duncan missed a 51-yard field goal off the crossbar, the Huskers were set up at their own 32 and moved swiftly to the Iowa 39 after receiver Wan’Dale Robinson — who amassed 117 all-purpose yards — made a sliding 18-yard catch.
The next play happened so fast it caught some in the Kinnick Stadium press box by surprise. Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston made a quick outside move on NU guard Matt Farniok and swamped Martinez, who was attempting to throw a short pass to Levi Falck. The ball popped up as a fumble. Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg recovered. Farniok put his hands on his hips. Frost crouched low on his own sideline and looked at the big screen replay.
“I lost the ball,” Martinez said. With it, the game.
“A lot of guys in the locker room right now are just sick of that feeling,” Bootle said.
Yet the mistakes persist. The snaps, the untimely penalties, the special teams errors that seem fit for Greek tragedy. Nebraska tends to come up uniquely short in high-leverage, fourth-quarter two-minute drills, but it’s working through, in essence its third corps of receivers in three years. And its third group of running backs because Dedrick Mills is hurt. And a new offensive line with two redshirt freshman and a center who rifles the ball by his quarterbacks every so often. Not that he was playing much, but a fourth member of the 2020 recruiting class left the program Saturday. A fifth, who had been playing, was absent from the travel roster.
Aside from seniors and a couple fourth-year juniors, most of the current Huskers were brought in by Frost. Many of them are still young and playing their first full season. It’ll take time, Frost said, for them to learn all the necessary lessons.
“I’m always careful not to criticize who came before me, but the discipline wasn’t very good when I walked in the building,” Frost said. Frost talked frequently — though never by name — about previous coach Mike Riley’s administration in 2018. This was the first oblique reference in 2020.
NU coaches, Frost said, have to instill the discipline for now, but he’d prefer for the players to do it, like Jason Peter and Grant Wistrom once did on the 1997 team. He referenced missed classes and finals put off to the last minute without studying for them. The Huskers can’t allow for an “inch” of error, Frost said, because the Iowas and Northwesterns of this league won’t let them get away with it.
“When you’re detailed on the little things all through the week all through the year, the detail comes in the game,” Frost said. “We’ve still got some work to do. But when I look at the faces of the guys in that locker room, I think they understand it and they’re committed to it.”
His players agreed.
“We want to start rebuilding the empire,” Bootle said.
But it is late in the year to see a season turn. The coronavirus robbed Nebraska of its definition game against Wisconsin, but Iowa stayed COVID clean enough to play in front of 1,469 bundled-up parents, media and stadium personnel on Black Friday. NU stood in, Frost said, and gave as good as it got, until the errors hit. Again.
“Sooner or later, woulda, coulda, shouldas need to turn into wins,” Frost said. “But I don’t doubt it for a second.”
Do you?
