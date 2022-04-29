Nebraska wide receiver Latrell Neville enters transfer portal

Nebraska receiver Latrell Neville has entered the transfer portal.
Neville went in Friday and has four years of remaining eligibility. He did not appear in a game last season while redshirting.
The 2021 recruit and former three-star prospect from Missouri City, Texas, chose the Huskers on the Fourth of July in 2020 over more than 40 other scholarship offers.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder is the grandson of R&B legend Aaron Neville but arrived in Lincoln touted as a big body who might be able to help solve Nebraska’s passing woes, particularly in the red zone.
Neville will look for the chance to contribute elsewhere after a quiet spring with the Huskers.
His position group in recent months has brought in a new coach and multiple quick-impact transfers to push scholarship totals at receiver to double digits. Those are numbers even after wideout Zavier Betts left the team and Will Nixon transferred in February.