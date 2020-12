Nebraska will face Rutgers in Big Ten crossover game

One of the best stories of the 2020 Big Ten season — the rapid improvement of Rutgers football — will get tested by Nebraska in the crossover the game Friday.

The 2-5 Huskers will face the 3-5 Scarlet Knights, resurrected under new coach Greg Schiano, next week. The Big Ten announced the pairing. RU, easily the worst Big Ten program since it joined the league, has shown resurgence under Schiano, who took Rutgers to new heights in the mid-2000s before leaving the school for the NFL. Schiano is back Piscataway, and his team has won three games this year over Michigan State, Maryland and Purdue.

Rutgers also features former Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral, who started most of the season for RU but was injured in the Maryland game Saturday. Vedral was on crutches after the game. The junior and Wahoo Neumann graduate started two games for the Huskers last season, but left in spring because he desired a starting job at a Power Five school and did not believe he'd get that shot behind current NU quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey.

Nebraska closes out regular season against Minnesota

