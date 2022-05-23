 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Nebraska will not hand out red balloons before games

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN — After Nebraska football’s first touchdown this fall, the skies above Memorial Stadium may not be empty, but they won't be full of red balloons.

NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced on his monthly radio show Monday night that, due to helium shortages and supply chain issues, the school would not hand out red balloons before games. Typically, the balloons were held by fans until NU scored a touchdown.

The tradition — which had come under fire due to the environmental impact of the red balloons — stretched back more than 50 years. In November 2021, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student government voted to end the tradition, though its vote had no binding effect on what NU chose to do.

"Some of the production of it is really challenged, and it's hard to get," Alberts said Husker Sports Radio. "So we've been asked by the university - the helium we are getting as a university, we need to use for medical purposes at UNMC in Omaha. And so we are, this year, not going to be providing the red balloons."

People are also reading…

Alberts said NU is working "really hard" on some alternatives, and may have some digital representation of the balloons on video boards for the 2022 season.

Helium supply is limited, Alberts said, across the globe.

"I think some of the helium, if I'm not mistaken, is over in Russia," Alberts said. According to a story from Radio France International in March, Russia was expected to produce up to one-third of the world’s helium supply because of a new plant going on-line last year. Russia has been sanctioned worldwide – and had its exports limited – due to its invasion of Ukraine.

A Physics Today article in April also noted that two plants in Qatar were closed for scheduled maintenance, which also reduced the helium supply. Liquid helium is used in, among other things, MRI scanners.

Videos: Nebraska football spring game

Hear from Scott Frost and Husker players, plus The World-Herald's Sam McKewon and Adam Carriker, following the Nebraska spring game.

Sam McKewon recaps 2022 Nebraska football spring game
Video

Sam McKewon recaps 2022 Nebraska football spring game

  • Updated
  • 0

Sam McKewon recaps 2022 Nebraska football spring game

Carriker Chronicles: Gut Reaction to Nebraska's spring game
Video

Carriker Chronicles: Gut Reaction to Nebraska's spring game

  • Updated
  • 0

On this episode presented by XCancer, Adam offers his thoughts on the Huskers' spring game.

Nebraska's Casey Thompson's on his first time in Memorial Stadium
Video

Nebraska's Casey Thompson's on his first time in Memorial Stadium

  • Updated
  • 0

The spring game was Casey Thompson's first time in Memorial Stadium

Nebraska's Casey Thompson they want me "to be a leader on offense, but focus on quarterback"
Video

Nebraska's Casey Thompson they want me "to be a leader on offense, but focus on quarterback"

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska's Casey Thompson "Mark Whipple wants me to be a leader on offense, but focus on quarterback"

Rahmir Johnson full press conference following 2022 spring game
Video

Rahmir Johnson full press conference following 2022 spring game

  • Updated
  • 0

Rahmir Johnson speaks following the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Nebraska's Garrett Nelson "the standard has been set"
Video

Nebraska's Garrett Nelson "the standard has been set"

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska's Garrett Nelson feels the standard has been set this spring.

Nebraska's Garrett Nelson "that is one of the more powerful things about this place, that bright N"
Video

Nebraska's Garrett Nelson "that is one of the more powerful things about this place, that bright N"

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska's Garrett Nelson talks about how the spring game makes him feel.

Scott Frost full press conference following 2022 spring game
Video

Scott Frost full press conference following 2022 spring game

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost speaks following the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022..

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert