Mickey Jospeh, the new Nebraska football associate head coach in charge of wide receivers/passing game coordinator, speaks on Signing Day about his return to Lincoln. Photographed at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

LINCOLN — For now, new Nebraska assistant coach Mickey Joseph is the second-highest-paid aide on the Husker football staff.

Joseph will make $600,000 per year over the next two seasons as NU’s associate head coach, passing game coordinator and receivers coach, according to contract info released by Nebraska Tuesday. That’s $100,000 than former offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick was making before he was fired.

New offensive line coach Donovan Raiola will make $325,000 per year over the next two seasons. That’s $175,000 less than the salary made by former offensive line coach and run game coordinator Greg Austin, fired along with Lubick and two other coaches in mid-November. Those coaches — Austin, Lubick, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco — made a combined $1,775,000 in salary.

The contracts of both Joseph and Raiola run through the 2023 season.

The Huskers did not release the salary agreement with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, though he’s expected to be the Nebraska highest-paid coach once his deal is made public. NU’s current highest-paid coach is defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, who makes $800,000.