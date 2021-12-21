LINCOLN — For now, new Nebraska assistant coach Mickey Joseph is the second-highest-paid aide on the Husker football staff.

Joseph will make $600,000 per year over the next two seasons as NU’s associate head coach, passing game coordinator and receivers coach, according to contract info released by Nebraska Tuesday. That’s $100,000 than former offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick was making before he was fired.

New offensive line coach Donovan Raiola will make $325,000 per year over the next two seasons. That’s $175,000 less than the salary made by former offensive line coach and run game coordinator Greg Austin, fired along with Lubick and two other coaches in mid-November. Those coaches — Austin, Lubick, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco — made a combined $1,775,000 in salary.

The contracts of both Joseph and Raiola run through the 2023 season.