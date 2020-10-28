Nebraska-Wisconsin football game canceled as COVID cases rose on Badger roster

LINCOLN — No treats for Nebraska football this Halloween. Just another nasty trick from the pandemic.

The Huskers’ game Saturday against Wisconsin has been canceled and logged as “no contest” after the Badgers announced on Wednesday that it had too many positive COVID-19 tests this week. UW had almost all of its roster available for last week’s 45-7 win over Illinois, but according to reports, the team’s Nos. 2 and 3 quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf both contracted the virus, and several more of the players did, as well.

As of Wednesday morning, a total of 12 people within the Wisconsin football program had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days. That figure includes six student-athletes and six staff members, including Badger coach Paul Chryst. Additional test results are pending.

"This morning I received the news that I had tested positive via a PCR test I took yesterday," Chryst said. "I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolating at home. I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning.

"I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week. But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities."