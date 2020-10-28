Nebraska-Wisconsin may only be first casualty of the Big Ten's condensed schedule

The league lost that ability over the next five-plus weeks as it watched the SEC, Big 12 and ACC begin their seasons while deliberating on a return behind the scenes. When daily rapid-result and on-site antigen testing emerged as a viable option, the Big Ten announced Sept. 16 it would play football in 2020. But a kickoff wouldn’t happen for another five-plus weeks — Illinois and Wisconsin were the first to debut last Friday — and the speculated start date of Oct. 17 was pushed back an additional week so teams could get daily testing in place no later than Sept. 30.

As emotionally shocking as the first canceled Big Ten game of the year felt Wednesday, league administrators acknowledged in mid-September that a nine-games-in-nine-weeks sprint was likely to come with some stumbles.

“We had built a schedule that had flexibility in it,” Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said then. “Based on the timing now and frankly the calendar, obviously, we have less flexibility. We have a lot less flexibility at this point.”

Said Maryland A.D. Damon Evans: “We will deal with things as they come. Obviously, it is going to be a tight window.”