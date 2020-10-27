Nebraska-Wisconsin reportedly in danger of cancellation as Badgers deal with COVID

Nebraska’s home opener is reportedly in jeopardy of being canceled as concerns related to COVID-19 continue to swirl around the Wisconsin football program.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday evening that the Badgers’ test positivity rate is near the threshold that would force the team to stop regular practice and competition for a minimum of seven days. That would scrap the Huskers’ game against the defending Big Ten West champs currently set to begin Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Cancelled Big Ten games in 2020 will be considered a “no contest” and won’t count as a win or loss for either team. The league is attempting to play nine games in nine weeks and has said a school must play at least six games in order to compete in the conference’s title game in December. All conference games were played on last week’s opening weekend.
Nebraska last had a game cancelled in 2018, when severe thunderstorms scuttled the season opener against Akron in Scott Frost’s Big Red coaching debut. If Saturday’s Halloween contest meets the same fate, it won’t be for lack of willingness on the Huskers’ end.
“We are prepared to play,” NU Athletic Director Bill Moos told The World-Herald.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst told reporters Monday he felt “confident” in moving forward with the week, though he and the school declined to offer specific testing numbers or details about individual players.
Multiple outlets reported earlier Tuesday that redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz received a confirmed positive test for the coronavirus this week and would have to sit out 21 days via Big Ten protocols. Those same reports said the team’s No. 3 quarterback, Chase Wolf, also received an initial positive through the mandated daily antigen testing. Preseason starting QB Jack Coan is already out indefinitely recovering from a foot injury.
Should the game go forward as planned, Wisconsin will play without Mertz, who enjoyed a spectacular debut against Illinois last weekend, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and a school-record five touchdowns.
Nebraska players and coaches on Tuesday said they will continue to prepare for the key West Division tilt as though the Badgers will use the same punishing run game that has helped them win seven straight in the head-to-head series.
“If we can’t stop the run, there’s no reason for them to stop running the ball,” defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said.
Wisconsin could turn to No. 4 QB Danny Vanden Boom, a redshirt junior, to make his first career start Saturday in Lincoln. He appeared in three games in 2018, completing the only pass he attempted for a 3-yard touchdown.
Another possibility is true freshman walk-on Daniel Wright out of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in western Iowa. The 6-foot-8, 215-pounder was formerly committed to Division II Sioux Falls but took a chance with a bigger school. He threw for 2,997 yards and 32 touchdowns as a prep senior but wasn’t much of a runner, rolling up just 49 yards on 31 carries.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the Huskers are also planning for the possibility that UW uses senior running back Garrett Groshek — who can throw — in Wildcat looks.
Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers said the Mertz news is a wakeup call to other Big Ten players that anything is possible in this 2020 season warped by the coronavirus.
“A lot of times guys get feeling a little safe inside the bubble that we’re in, but it’s possible we could still catch this virus and that it could happen to anyone,” Rogers said. “As a football player, we’re still going to prepare the same way as if it was their starting quarterback. I pray that he recovers and he’ll be okay. I don’t want anyone to be able to have this virus, but unfortunately he caught it.”