Nebraska-Wisconsin: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

Hiring a full-time special teams coach doesn’t have to reflect poorly on outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson, who Frost has praised all season for improving NU’s third unit, or tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who works with the returners.

But Nebraska’s special teams have made too many game-altering mistakes this season. Like Frost said after firing his offensive assistants, you can’t keep running it back after seeing the same results. And I bet if you injected Dawson and Beckton with truth serum, they’d prefer not to coach two position groups — potentially three in Beckton’s case, if he takes over the receiving core next season.

3. It’d be nice to have Austin Allen back next season.

Allen finished with seven catches for 143 yards against the Badgers, breaking Nebraska’s single-season record for receptions (36) and single-game record for receiving yards in the process. He ranks second on the team in catches, receiving yards (547), and he’s tied for second in receiving touchdowns (two).

Allen sought scouting feedback during the Huskers’ bye week and said after Week 8 that he was “50-50” to return next season. But Nebraska could sure use an offensive weapon like him next season, when Scott Frost’s job will hang in the balance.