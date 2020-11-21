Nebraska without two running backs against Illinois

Nebraska will be down two of its top running backs against Illinois.

Senior Dedrick Mills and preseason No. 2 Ronald Thompkins weren't in uniform and did not go through pregame warmups. Nebraska last week turned to sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson in the running game for the first time this season. True freshman Marvin Scott and redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson are other candidates for carries.

Other observations from Memorial Stadium.

» Receiver Oliver Martin was in uniform and participated in warmups. The former Michigan and Iowa player is now eligible to play the rest of the season, coach Scott Frost said this week.

» Also in full uniform is junior college transfer defensive back Nadab Joseph.

» Tight end Jack Stoll ran full-speed routes in pregame warmups and appears on track for a return to a larger role on offense coming off a knee injury against Ohio State last month.

» Defensive lineman Deontre Thomas did not participate in warmups. He was hit late by a Penn State offensive lineman last week.

» Huskers kicker Connor Culp hit field goals with a few yards to spare from 50 yards and 53 yards through the north end zone with a slight breeze at his back.