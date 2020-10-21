Nebraska's 1970 champions were built by Husker Power and a pole vaulter with a bad back

“To his credit, Bob was willing to change,” Osborne said recently. “It probably gave us a leg up.”

Player participation in strength training hadn’t been mandatory in 1969, and Epley wondered how he could better create accountability with what he was doing. Dr. Carl Weir, the chair of the Nebraska physical education department, suggested he make it a class. Attendance and grades were suddenly motivating tools of leverage as the Huskers stacked up football wins.

Epley had personal credibility, too. As a 185-pounder who benched 400, he could outperform everyone on the football team. The players became competitive as the year went on, so Epley issued a standing invitation for anyone who wanted to challenge him in any lift — curls, squats, presses, anything. He didn’t lose in 1970.

Harper went on to play 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers as a linebacker but said nothing was like his sessions with Epley. The former basketball player’s confidence soared as he grew stronger and began to hold his own with NU’s vaunted offensive line. Game days were easy by comparison.

“Boyd Epley made a believer out of me,” Harper said recently. “I just did it because I had to. But by my senior year (in 1972), I did it because I wanted to.”