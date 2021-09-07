Nebraska's 9/11 Tunnel Walk tribute to be featured in documentary

The documentary begins by providing a refresher of the season leading up to 9/11, the Huskers’ best since the turn of the century.

“We thought it was important to show the context because we needed to establish Nebraska as a national power at the time,” Wright said. “It’s really to kind of build up what the Tunnel Walk was to Nebraska and still is, the Tunnel Walk came about in that glorious era of the nineties.”

Big Ten Network viewers who aren’t Nebraska fans will get yet another reminder of how successful the Huskers were before joining their conference.

“We wanted to make sure this was something that could be universally watched by all 14 of our programs’ fans in the Big Ten,” Wright said. “So for us, that was important to set up. Because when you understand how important the Tunnel Walk is to Nebraska, it makes it more powerful that the program was willing to change that for a game.”