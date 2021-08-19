 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez named to watch list for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Nebraska's Adrian Martinez named to watch list for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

  • Updated
  • 0
Martinez

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was named to the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

 BEN SOLOMON

Adrian Martinez believes he has nothing to left to lose.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez on Thursday was named to the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The award annually recognizes the top upperclassman quarterback in the nation.

Martinez was also named to the watch list last season, when he completed 71.5% of his passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 521 yards and seven touchdowns.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the Patriots contend for an AFC title?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert