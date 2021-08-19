Nebraska's Adrian Martinez named to watch list for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

From staff reports
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez on Thursday was named to the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
The award annually recognizes the top upperclassman quarterback in the nation.
Martinez was also named to the watch list last season, when he completed 71.5% of his passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 521 yards and seven touchdowns.
