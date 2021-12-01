Nebraska's Austin Allen is Big Ten tight end of the year, makes all-conference first team

Nebraska tight end Austin Allen’s record-setting season earned him All-Big Ten honors Wednesday.

Allen, who set Nebraska's single-season records for catches (38) and yards (602) by a tight end, won Big Ten Tight End of the Year over Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson. Allen was also placed on the media’s All-Big Ten first team, while Ferguson was the coaches’ first-team selection.

Allen (6-foot-9, 255 pounds) becomes NU’s first All-Big Ten first-team offensive or defensive player since Kenny Bell and Randy Gregory in 2014. He's also the first Husker tight end to get first-team all-conference honors since Matt Herian in 2003.

“In my opinion he is an all-conference player,” Scott Frost said before Allen’s final game against Iowa. “He’s reliable. That’s the best thing I can say about him. Anything you need him to do or get done he’s going to get it done. He’s turned himself into a really fine player at that position and great leader. He’s one of those guys that’s the heart and soul of our team.”

The team captain from Aurora, who signed as part of Nebraska’s 2017 recruiting class, was at the top of NU’s list of recommendations for All-Big Ten candidates. He set the single-game tight end record for receiving yards against Wisconsin as well.