Nebraska's Ben Stille makes Wuerffel Trophy watch list for community service

Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille made the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes community service and societal impact.

This is the third straight season Stille has appeared on the preseason watch list for this award. He's joined by 92 other players on the 2021 edition.

Stille has been chosen to the Tom Osborne and Brook Berringer Citizenship Teams five times each, and received the Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award in 2019. He's made the Academic All-Big Ten team four times, was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2020 and received a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in 2019.

He's twice been nominated to the AFCA Good Works Team, and in 2020 he was a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, known as the "Academic Heisman."

On the field, Stille is entering his sixth season with the Huskers after taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. The Ashland-Greenwood graduate has played in 41 games with 28 starts in his career. He has 107 total tackles, including 26 for loss and 13 sacks.

The Wuerffel Trophy, which was first awarded in 2005, has never gone to a Nebraska player.