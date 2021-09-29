 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Ben Stille, Rutgers' Noah Vedral named semifinalists for Campbell Trophy
FOOTBALL

Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille and Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral were named as a semifinalists for the 2021 Campbell Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top football scholar athlete.

This is the second straight season Stille has been named a semifinalist for the award.

Stille has been chosen to the Tom Osborne and Brook Berringer Citizenship Teams five times each, and received the Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award in 2019. He's made the Academic All-Big Ten team four times, was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2020 and received a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in 2019.

The sixth-year senior from Ashland-Greenwood has played in 46 games with 33 starts for the Huskers. He has 123 total tackles with 26½ tackles for a loss and 13 sacks.

Vedral, a Wahoo Neumann product and former Husker QB, made the Academic All-Big Ten team in 2019 and was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2020 and 2021. He has 762 passing yards and five touchdowns with 117 rushing yards in four games this season.

Each semifinalist was nominated by their school and must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have at least a 3.2 GPA, have significant on-field contributions and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship, according to the National Football Foundation, which selects the recipients.

Stille and Vedral will have a chance to receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship if selected as a finalist. The winner will receive a $25,000 post-graduate scholarship.

The National Football Foundation will announce 12 to 14 finalists on Oct. 27. Previous winners from Nebraska include Rob Zatechka in 1994 and Kyle Vanden Bosch in 2000. Other notable winners include Peyton Manning in 1998, Tim Tebow in 2009 and Justin Herbert in 2019.

This years’ 176 nominees posted a 3.66 average GPA and include 107 team captains and 22 All-Americans across all NCAA divisions.

