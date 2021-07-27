Nebraska's 'biggest game of the year' is its first game of the year

INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska steered clear of bravado and bold predictions at Big Ten media days. Questions about big-picture issues in college athletics came and went without a controversial stance.
But ask the Huskers about the significance of their season-opening game at Illinois, and the responses were as convicted as any they gave amid hours of talk last week on the field inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
“It definitely is even more important than any other year,” senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said. “There’s no warmup game, there's no ‘Get the wrinkles out.’ You've got to get the wrinkles out in fall camp. Because game one counts, and it counts in a big way, especially for us in the West (Division).”
Added safety Deontai Williams: “I think that game is going to determine what type of season Nebraska Cornhusker football is going to have throughout the year.”
Nebraska-Illinois doesn’t normally register on the national level. Their Aug. 28 clash will because the noon kickoff on Fox marks the first FBS game of the fall and one of only five matchups that day between Power Five foes. New coach Bret Bielema will roam the Illini sidelines in his return to a league he won three times as Wisconsin's coach a decade ago.
If 2021 goes as the Huskers believe it can, Illinois will be just the first of many pivotal Saturdays. But the roster is full of players who have witnessed the dampening effect of a disappointing start. Thunderstorms canceled Frost’s NU coaching debut in 2018, and Big Red lost a tight contest to Colorado the next week to begin an 0-6 skid. A shaky opening win over South Alabama in 2019 preceded an overtime loss to the Buffs. Big Red dropped four of its first five last year, launched by a 52-17 setback at Ohio State.
No matter the result this time, it won’t “catapult or sink us,” Frost said. But the Huskers are craving a positive outcome coming off a long offseason and 3-5 campaign amid the pandemic. If talent and culture are no longer festering problems, it’s time for the scoreboard to reflect that reality.
“The one thing we need is momentum right now,” Frost said. “There’s so many good things that are happening in our program. These kids deserve a little wind under their wings, and that first game’s going to be an opportunity for us against a Big Ten opponent. So that really is a big game.”
It’s also a chance for Nebraska to prove last season’s 41-23 clunker of a loss to the Illini was a fluke. The Huskers trailed by as many as 24 points in that one and were perhaps fortunate the Memorial Stadium stands didn’t have fans in them to voice their displeasure.
Williams said that entire week felt “off.” That can’t be the case this time.
“We were supposed to represent the Blackshirts — we had all black on — and I’m sorry for the previous Blackshirts that we made it look horrible,” Williams said. “That game right there is a very important game this year.”
NU tight end Austin Allen said he’s mindful of the stage the Huskers will have to show what they’ve accomplished during the spring and summer. Opportunities abound from there, with home games against Fordham and Buffalo before road trips to play Oklahoma and Michigan State.
An August loss would change the tenor of all of it.
“(Illinois) came to our place last year and kind of handed it to us, not going to lie,” Allen said. “We owe them one. So we need to go back there and take care of business and get our season going in the right direction.”
Illinois, meanwhile, is embracing the chance to make a quick statement in the Bielema era. The coach last week repeatedly mentioned the full-circle nature of his return to the Big Ten. The last time he was in the league, his Wisconsin team beat the Huskers 70-31 for the conference crown in 2012 on the same Indianapolis field he was standing on.
“To have a kickoff against Nebraska, a team that we have great respect for … and now the opportunity to open up the college football season at noon, literally as the first college football kickoff of the year, is truly an exceptional opportunity,” Bielema said.
The game — originally scheduled to take place in Ireland before the pandemic changed those plans — will pit the teams that media members predict to finish fifth (Nebraska) and seventh (Illinois) in the West.
Qualifying for a bowl becomes more realistic for the winner. If the Huskers lose, the frustrations of 2020 will linger well into September.
Ultimately, Week Zero may be ground zero for whatever awaits Nebraska in the months ahead.
“I can’t wait to just get to football,” Frost said. “It’s a big game for us. I think our kids understand. We feel like that’s the biggest game of the year.”
