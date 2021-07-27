Nebraska's 'biggest game of the year' is its first game of the year

Williams said that entire week felt “off.” That can’t be the case this time.

“We were supposed to represent the Blackshirts — we had all black on — and I’m sorry for the previous Blackshirts that we made it look horrible,” Williams said. “That game right there is a very important game this year.”

NU tight end Austin Allen said he’s mindful of the stage the Huskers will have to show what they’ve accomplished during the spring and summer. Opportunities abound from there, with home games against Fordham and Buffalo before road trips to play Oklahoma and Michigan State.

An August loss would change the tenor of all of it.

“(Illinois) came to our place last year and kind of handed it to us, not going to lie,” Allen said. “We owe them one. So we need to go back there and take care of business and get our season going in the right direction.”

Illinois, meanwhile, is embracing the chance to make a quick statement in the Bielema era. The coach last week repeatedly mentioned the full-circle nature of his return to the Big Ten. The last time he was in the league, his Wisconsin team beat the Huskers 70-31 for the conference crown in 2012 on the same Indianapolis field he was standing on.