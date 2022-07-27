Nebraska's Brian Buschini named to Ray Guy Award watch list

Nebraska punter Brian Buschini was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list on Wednesday.
The award is presented to the nation’s top FBS punter.
Buschini transferred to Nebraska from Montana this offseason. With the Grizzlies, he was named the FCS Punter of the Year in 2021 as well as earning first-team All-American honors.
At Montana, he averaged 45.8 yards on 75 career punts with 30 punts of 50 yards or longer. Thirty-five of his punts were inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
