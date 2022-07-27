 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Nebraska's Brian Buschini named to Ray Guy Award watch list

Nebraska punter Brian Buschini was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list on Wednesday.

The award is presented to the nation’s top FBS punter.

Buschini transferred to Nebraska from Montana this offseason. With the Grizzlies, he was named the FCS Punter of the Year in 2021 as well as earning first-team All-American honors.

At Montana, he averaged 45.8 yards on 75 career punts with 30 punts of 50 yards or longer. Thirty-five of his punts were inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

