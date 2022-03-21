Nebraska's Bryce McGowens declares for NBA draft

Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens announced Monday that he is declaring for the 2022 NBA draft.

McGowens averaged 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season while shooting 40.3% from the field, 27.4% from 3-point range and 83.1% from the free-throw line. He ranked ninth among Big Ten players and third among freshmen in scoring. He also led the Big Ten with 162 made free throws. Those numbers earned him the AP newcomer of the year award and third-team All-Big Ten honors.

“It was the greatest honor of my career thus far to play for the University of Nebraska and suit up as a Cornhusker this past season,” McGowens wrote in a social media post. “I am excited and ready for my journey ahead. This past year has put me in the best position possible to chase my lifelong goal of being in the League.”

McGowens thanked NU’s fans, his family and Nebraska’s coaching staff in his post. Playing alongside older brother Trey McGowens is “something I will always cherish” Bryce wrote.

Coach Fred Hoiberg praised McGowens’ work ethic in a statement released by NU.

“Since he arrived on campus last summer, Bryce has been diligent in putting in extra work, whether it is in the gym or in the weight room, and you could see it in his continued improvement over the course of the season,” Hoiberg said. “Bryce has put a lot of thought into this decision, and we will do everything we can to support him as he prepares for the NBA draft and the start of his professional career.”

McGowens hired Drew Gross of Roc Nation Sports to be his agent. McGowens has until June 13, 10 days before draft night, to withdraw his name from the draft pool. ESPN ranks McGowens 30th on its best available list.

