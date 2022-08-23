Nebraska's Caleb Tannor traveled a tough path to being a Husker captain

LINCOLN – Felicia Tannor heard the news from a time zone and more than 1,000 miles away. Her son, Caleb, is a Nebraska captain.

This struck her as both surprising and in character for the Husker edge rusher who has appeared in the maximum 44 games with NU the last four seasons. Caleb Tannor has usually dabbled in procrastination, waiting until the last moment to handle his business. He also usually comes through.

“It took him long enough to get there,” Felicia Tannor said with a laugh from Stone Mountain, Georgia. “He could have got there sooner but you know how they do – playing around and then trying to rush and do what you have to do. I know he got it, but it took him that long.”

The 22-year-old entering his fifth college campaign in Lincoln is perhaps the least likely of Nebraska’s four captains that also feature a pair of dynamic in-state defenders along with a senior and clear-cut No. 1 tight end.

Tannor was a “hot mess” early in his career, fellow co-captain and edge man Garrett Nelson said, and “kind of a problem guy.” His name frequently popped up on accountability lists for being late to various obligations or missing them altogether. His focus was on his needs. His wants.

Many who know the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder point to the months leading up to the 2021 season as when that behavior turned like Tannor around an offensive tackle. General maturity took hold. Position coach Mike Dawson – who returned to the program for the pandemic year – spoke some blunt truths and issued some challenges.

Among recent redemption stories at Nebraska, he’s near the top with the likes of former defensive back Lamar Jackson. An example of when ability and commitment coalesce.

“I’ve seen very few guys that have come as far as he’s come,” NU coach Scott Frost said.

Added co-captain Nick Henrich: “I don’t think I’ve seen more growth out of a single person.”

Tannor would have been done at Nebraska after three years if he had his way, Felicia Tannor said. With just nine career starts to his name, he wanted to take his chances in the NFL draft and pro ball. His mother insisted he stay the course and finish well. The effort he’d given to that point was far from his potential. He needed to fight for what he wanted.

“He wasn’t ready,” Felicia Tannor said. “He had to do better – and he did.”

Now Tannor has married his new focus to an already-considerable football background. He was a major signing-day victory in February 2018, a four-star prospect from the Atlanta area who tossed aside Florida and Auburn hats to join the Huskers. He’s one of two remaining scholarship players from Frost’s first recruiting class and – barring injury – will depart having suited up more than 50 times.

Out of a class marked by both attrition and contribution, he has endured the longest.

“I’m trying to win,” Tannor said. “I’m trying to get to a bowl game-plus.”

Tannor spoke those words to reporters Sunday, just the second time in his career – the first being a few weeks earlier – that he’s agreed to a general media interview. He’s colorful with his thoughts – everyone should be doing their “J-O-B-S,” he said with feeling – and honest. Being a captain felt good, he said, but he was going to be a leader with or without the ‘C’ on his jersey.

The trip to Ireland? He just planned to sleep. No movies. No distractions.

“I’m there for business,” Tannor said. “I ain’t really trippin’.”

Tannor helps headline one of NU’s deepest position groups this year, looking to add to his 83 career tackles (12 for loss) and two forced fumbles. Dawson sees a player who is no longer “just running” during a play but knows well his assignment and purpose for that moment. Nelson calls No. 2 his “partner in crime,” the guy always on the field with him when the metaphorical bullets are flying who can overpower an offensive tackle during a pass rush and chase down a ball carrier.

“He’s a dog, man,” Henrich said. “He’s got that insane competitive drive and spirit that is contagious to a defense and a team. We really can feed off of his energy.”

Now Tannor says he’s having fun, ready to show everyone what Nebraska has been working on behind the scenes. He’s talking with teammates. Being a mentor and a voice. Earning respect – and votes for captainship – through his effort.

Better late than never.