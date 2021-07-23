Nebraska's Cam Jurgens and Austin Allen make award watch lists

Nebraska's Cam Jurgens made the Rimington Trophy watch list for nation's top center, and Austin Allen appeared on the watch list for the Mackey Award given to the best tight end.

Jurgens, from Beatrice, is entering his third season as Nebraska's starting center, starting all but one game over the past two seasons. In 2019 he became the only freshman to start at center for the Huskers since the NCAA restored freshmen's eligibility in 1972.

The Rimington Trophy, named after Husker great Dave Rimington, had 40 players on its watch list. First awarded in 2000, Dominic Raiola (2000) is the only Husker to win it.

Allen, from Aurora, has 27 career catches for 373 yards and one touchdown. He's Nebraska's top returning receiver after ranking second on the team last season with 18 receptions for 236 yards. The 6-foot-9 fifth-year junior was one of Nebraska's player representatives at Big Ten media days.

The Mackey Award, which also was first awarded in 2000, has never gone to a Nebraska player. There are 56 players on the watch list.