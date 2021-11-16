 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt, JoJo Domann invited to Reese's Senior Bowl
FOOTBALL

Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt, JoJo Domann invited to Reese's Senior Bowl

Taylor-Britt

Husker cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt received an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD

Husker cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and outside linebacker JoJo Domann received an invites to the Reese's Senior Bowl on Tuesday. 

The Senior Bowl, which will be played on Feb. 5, 2022, is considered top among the all-star events and gives college seniors an opportunity to boost their NFL draft stock.

Domann

Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann received an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl. 

Domann played in the first 10 games of the Huskers' 2021 season before season-ending surgery. He recorded 72 tackles (nine for loss), two sack, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

Taylor-Britt has started every game this season and has recorded 42 tackles (3 for loss), six pass breakups, one sack and one interception. He was also voted a Husker captain in 2021.

Having a hyphenated last name 'really means a lot' for Cam Taylor-Britt and his family
