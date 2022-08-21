Nebraska's Casey Thompson bringing experience, confidence and calmness to Husker offense

LINCOLN — Casey Thompson is six days from making his first start at Nebraska, a position that brings the spotlight — and potential for nerves. Thompson, however, is heading into Saturday's game confident and poised.

“No, I haven't gotten nervous,” Thompson said Sunday.

In fact, the Texas transfer goes into games with the opposite mindset — be relaxed. Thompson said the only time he has ever been nervous was his first collegiate start last season against Rice.

Though Saturday’s game in Dublin will again be a first start of sorts, the situation is different. And Thompson feels confident and ready to take the reins of NU’s offense in 2022.

Coach Scott Frost has confidence in his quarterback, too. A big part of that comes from Thompson’s experience, which could especially prove pivotal considering the uniqueness of next NU's season opener.

“I think experience is gonna be even more important when you’re going overseas to play in another country and a different environment,” Frost said. “This isn’t a home game — this is a completely different thing. Casey’s played a lot of college football though, so I think the environment will be natural to him.”

Thompson, who was officially named starter Thursday, said his main goal this week is to keep everyone around him positive and relaxed — the same way he plans to approach Saturday. And his experience will be key.

“I think the main thing on game day is my confidence, my poise and my body language,” Thompson said. “Just showing the rest of the team and the offense that, ‘Hey, we’ve been here before.’ We’ve practiced for this and we’re all prepared.