 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
topical
FOOTBALL

Nebraska's Casey Thompson bringing experience, confidence and calmness to Husker offense

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN — Casey Thompson is six days from making his first start at Nebraska, a position that brings the spotlight — and potential for nerves. Thompson, however, is heading into Saturday's game confident and poised.

“No, I haven't gotten nervous,” Thompson said Sunday.

In fact, the Texas transfer goes into games with the opposite mindset — be relaxed. Thompson said the only time he has ever been nervous was his first collegiate start last season against Rice.

Though Saturday’s game in Dublin will again be a first start of sorts, the situation is different. And Thompson feels confident and ready to take the reins of NU’s offense in 2022.

Coach Scott Frost has confidence in his quarterback, too. A big part of that comes from Thompson’s experience, which could especially prove pivotal considering the uniqueness of next NU's season opener.

People are also reading…

“I think experience is gonna be even more important when you’re going overseas to play in another country and a different environment,” Frost said. “This isn’t a home game — this is a completely different thing. Casey’s played a lot of college football though, so I think the environment will be natural to him.”

Thompson, who was officially named starter Thursday, said his main goal this week is to keep everyone around him positive and relaxed — the same way he plans to approach Saturday. And his experience will be key.

“I think the main thing on game day is my confidence, my poise and my body language,” Thompson said. “Just showing the rest of the team and the offense that, ‘Hey, we’ve been here before.’ We’ve practiced for this and we’re all prepared.

“Just relax, have fun and play the game.”

jmcalpine@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/jordan_mcalpine

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Husker football roster breakdown: Offense

Husker football roster breakdown: Offense

To preview the 2022 Nebraska football season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player. Here we highlight the offense.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James hopes to play alongside his son as he extends his contract with the Lakers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert