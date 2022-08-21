Nebraska's Casey Thompson confident entering season, Scott Frost explains OL comments

LINCOLN- Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson figures he's been nervous just once in his college football career: Before his first start at Texas.

Since then, the practices tend to produce more butterflies than games - even if NU is headed across the Atlantic Ocean for a game that may dictate the rest of its season. After 18 practices - where Thompson said he committed just four or five turnovers - he's confident about his and his teammates' preparation for Northwestern.

"We're six days out, and I have complete confidence in our gameplan, the offense and our coaching staff," Thompson said. "I'm just trying to keep everybody positive and relaxed. We had a really good practice today...the gameplan's really good, and solid."

Husker coach Scott Frost said Thompson's confidence matches that of other transfer newcomers on the team, including receivers Trey Palmer and Marcus Washington.

"Some of those guys are almost confident to a fault, and offense needed a little injection of that," Frost said. "I think the coaches have done a good job of that, too, It has a little different feel to it."

More quick notes from NU's Sunday presser before it leaves for Ireland:

>>It's a business trip for sure - "the only thing we're going there to do is win a football game," said inside linebacker Nick Henrich - but Frost wants the team to enjoy "the people, the country" and be confident in its approach through training camp. Frost said Nebraska was "too tight" for the Week 0 game last season - a 30-22 loss to Illinois - and he plans to talk to the team about it.

"When it's time to focus on what we need to focus on, we need the guys to be sharp and focused," Frost said. "I've met a lot of Irish people in my life and they're awesome to be around."

Frost said Husker fans and Irish citizens will be a "fun mix."

>>Frost said he "might have exaggerated" on how often Nebraska's offensive linemen had been vomiting in practice. On his monthly radio call-in show, Frost jokingly estimated it was 15-to-20 times per practice, drawing criticism from national media out of concern that Frost didn't care enough about his players' well-being.

"Our training staff and weight staff of keeping me abreast of everything going on in practice," Frost said.

>>Nebraska packed its Blackshirts for the plane and will give them out during their first day in Ireland.

>>Most of NU's running backs, Frost said, has different skillsets, and is the "deepest, most talented" group he's had at Nebraska.

>>Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple will call plays on the sideline in Ireland. Frost said it'll help to have Whipple calling plays so he's not "staring at a playsheet." Frost said he'll watch more of the opposing defense and look for weakness.

"We've been talking to our players a lot about handling this the right way," Frost said, thanking his operations, equipment, training and video departments for their help and preparation in getting ready for the game.