Nebraska's Casey Thompson ready to shoulder blame, make improvements

LINCOLN — Casey Thompson spotted too many blemishes in his reflection.

The Texas transfer said he was confident reading coverages, fronts and his progressions during Nebraska’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. He threw for 355 yards, most by a Husker in his first start since 2015.

“But when I walk back into the locker room, obviously I look myself in the mirror,” Thompson said. “I have to try to be perfect every day, every practice, every game.”

For 2½ quarters, Thompson was close. He threw for 301 yards, led four touchdown drives and wowed fans with a 58-yard completion to Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda before the third quarter concluded.

Then something changed.

After that, Thompson completed 6 of 14 passes for 57 yards and two interceptions. The Huskers failed to score on their final six drives, blowing an 11-point third-quarter lead in the process.

What happened?

“We just hurt ourselves,” Thompson said, and he explained his own mistakes first.

Missed throws, like the high and wide delivery to Garcia-Castaneda on an out route with 6:49 to play in the third quarter and an overthrow of Trey Palmer on a deep post about two minutes later that stunted drives. Then there were turnovers, like Thompson’s interception intended for Oliver Martin with 12:30 to play — Martin wasn’t ready for the throw — or the game-sealing interception intended for Wyatt Liewer. Liewer could have caught it but Thompson could have hit the receiver in stride.

Then again, Thompson lost Travis Vokolek.

The big target made big catches against the Wildcats, then injured an ankle on the same drive Thompson scrambled to find Garcia-Castaneda. The tight end had career highs for receptions (five) and receiving yards (63) yards before leaving. The captain’s leadership and 6-foot-7 frame helped “a lot” while he was healthy, Thompson said.

Thompson could’ve used more support from his infrastructure, too.

Anthony Grant and Marcus Washington dropped passes in the fourth quarter. Nebraska’s defense allowed more than 30 points for the first time since November of 2019. And coach Scott Frost and Thompson cited NU’s inconsistent run game as a hindrance to the passing attack.

Thompson said running the ball is “the name of football,” especially in the Big Ten. Frost said the Huskers, who averaged 3.5 yards per carry — and 2.9 per carry after their final touchdown — weren’t efficient enough on the ground. The coach cited that deficiency as the “big thing” that impeded NU’s success.

“When you gain yards on those plays, that gives you more opportunities to run the stuff that you think can hit,” Frost said.

But Nebraska’s offensive line couldn’t open enough holes. Vokolek praised the line’s performance after the game, but in the same breath, praised Northwestern for playing physical and “attacking” on every play.

And to his point, two Northwestern blitzers sunk an NU drive that had reached midfield with 10:29 to play.

On third-and-8, defensive back Coco Azema sprinted around the left edge untouched into the backfield. Defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard stunted up the middle and faced similarly little resistance. Azema sacked Thompson, and if he hadn’t, Hubbard would have.

While the Wildcats barged into NU’s backfield, center Trent Hixson swiveled his neck, looking for someone to block. Left tackle Teddy Prochazka was helping block defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore while Azema raced toward Thompson.

Those are the small details that Nebraska can’t afford to overlook.

Thompson is still building chemistry with his receiving corps, which Saturday was led by two more transfers in Garcia-Castaneda and Palmer. The Huskers need that chemistry to mature quickly. But they need help from the surrounding pieces to make that happen.

Thompson knows that, even if he prefers to wear the blame himself.