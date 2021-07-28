Nebraska's Connor Culp makes Groza Award watch list for nation's best kicker

Nebraska's Connor Culp made the preseason watch list for the Groza Award, which goes to the nation's best kicker.

Culp, who was the Big Ten kicker of the year in 2020, is one of 30 on the Groza watch list, and one of two from the Big Ten.

Culp transferred to Nebraska ahead of last season after starting his career at LSU. He provided much-needed stability at the position after the Huskers went through several kickers in the previous season.

Culp made 13 of 15 field goals in 2020, and all 20 of his extra-point attempts. He ranked 15th nationally with 1.6 field goals per game, and 13th nationally with a 86.7 field-goal percentage.

The Groza was first awarded in 1992 but has never gone to a Nebraska kicker.

Culp becomes the fifth Husker to appear on a preseason watch list, joining Adrian Martinez (Maxwell), Cam Jurgens (Rimington), Austin Allen (Mackey) and JoJo Domann (Nagurski).

