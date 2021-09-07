Nebraska's coordinator explains the new triple option offensive wrinkle

“We haven’t put a ball on the ground yet, knock on wood, from a pitch standpoint, because we work on that every day in our drills,” Lubick said.

Martinez operates the play well and has “courage” to take a big shot from defenders.

“The key to pitching it sometimes is when to do it and holding on to it to the last second when you know you’re going to take a big shot,” Lubick said.

Touré never practiced the play at Montana before coming to Nebraska, Lubick said. Other receivers who could run it — Brody Belt, Alante Brown, Will Nixon — have “adjusted well.”

“You kind of look at it like a quick passing game,” Lubick said. “It’s a pitch, but it’s the same thing as throwing the bubbles, same thing as throwing a quick pass. It’s just getting the ball to a guy in space who can hopefully make somebody miss.”

This week Martinez will have to be prepared to feel even more heat from Buffalo, which comes into Memorial Stadium with experienced, aggressive players, Lubick said.