Nebraska's Damian Jackson 'honored and humbled' by Armed Forces Merit Award
FOOTBALL

Nebraska's Damian Jackson 'honored and humbled' by Armed Forces Merit Award

Damian Jackson

Along with four first responders, Damian Jackson led the Huskers onto the field during Nebraska’s Tunnel Walk that commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. “It is an honor to have Damian be a part of our football team and a representative of Nebraska football,” Husker coach Scott Frost said.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Husker linebacker and former Navy SEAL Damian Jackson received the Armed Forces Merit Award on Wednesday.

Jackson, who was a finalist in 2019 and a nominee in 2020, was selected from a list of 31 nominations. The award honors an individual or a group with a military background that has an impact within the realm of college football. 

“Damian has distinguished himself as a collegiate football player after serving four years in the Navy,” Brant Ringler, executive director of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, said. “Damian’s off-the-field involvement at Nebraska has been remarkable.”

Along with four first responders, Jackson led the Huskers onto the field during Nebraska’s Tunnel Walk that commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“It is an honor to have Damian be a part of our football team and a representative of Nebraska football,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “Damian has brought accountability, leadership and toughness to our team and helped instill those same qualities in his teammates. His incredible drive and tenacity have allowed him to become a contributor to our football team despite not playing high school football.”

Jackson, the 10th recipient of the award, will be featured on Saturday's ESPN "College GameDay."

“I'm just honored and humbled to be able to receive an award that's affiliated with the military,” Jackson, who has four tackles in nine games this season, said. “So it's great to finally be able to see my name up there and receive it. It's amazing.”

