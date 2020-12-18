Nebraska's defense continues elite production on third down in win over Rutgers

Garrett Nelson sat down to another yet another Zoom session at the end of a cold night of football at the end of the regular season with a long flight home in front of him.
“How’s it going, boys?” the Nebraska outside linebacker asked media members, with his wide smile still missing a couple bottom teeth from a hit last month.
The Blackshirts are doing just fine. On a night when the offense stole the show with a second-half breakout in a 28-21 win over Rutgers, the defense was the silent partner. Only one takeaway — a Cam Taylor-Britt interception late in the fourth quarter. Just two sacks too.
But while the offense committed four turnovers and special teams gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown along with a fake-punt conversion on a fourth and 14, Nebraska defenders propped up their teammates time and again. They allowed a season-low in yards (252), were one off from a season high in tackles for loss (eight) and shut out the Scarlet Knights in the second half save for the kickoff brought back 98 yards for a score.
“We love pressure, man,” Taylor-Britt said. “We don’t fold under pressure when it comes. We just take it on and put our best foot forward. Honestly, when the offense doesn’t do so well, we try to hype the offense back. We let them know we have their back.”
Most of the scores the defense allowed were more the result of good Rutgers starting field position — its own 40-yard line — than giving up big plays. A 50-yard pass play on the hosts’ opening drive was all they got, though it resulted in a field goal. The next field goal NU gave up came after Rutgers started on the Nebraska 47.
The biggest mistake came on a fourth and 1 in the second quarter when — for a second straight week — the defense allowed a long touchdown run in that situation, this time from 33 yards out.
But, after trailing 14-7 into halftime, the Blackshirts forced three punts and an interception the rest of the way as Rutgers gained just 59 total yards on 18 plays. Meanwhile, the offense strung together three touchdown drives of 90-plus yards to help NU finish the regular season with a victory.
Perhaps most impressive was the defense continuing its elite production on third downs. It held Rutgers to just 2 of 13 on those money plays and has held opponents to 13 of their last 53 (25.5%) in its last four games. It opened the season with foes cashing in on 34 of 63 chances (53.9%).
“It’s hard to overcome four turnovers, a fake punt and a kick-return touchdown,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “I don’t know if anybody in the country’s done that this year. But the ‘D’ kept battling. I thought they were really good on third down tonight, which we needed to improve. I think that’s way better.”
Nebraska benefited from a Rutgers program playing without starting quarterback Noah Vedral (ankle injury) and appearing in its ninth straight week of Big Ten action. But it also overcame the absence of inside linebacker Luke Reimer, who had been starting for injured NU captain Collin Miller. Reimer’s replacement, redshirt freshman Nick Henrich, led the Huskers with 12 tackles.
When NU needed a big play, it usually got one. Pheldarius Payne bagged a sack to help force a field goal in the second quarter. The most significant of Nelson’s five stops came in the same frame when he helped stuff a Rutgers QB run play on fourth and 1 that gave Nebraska the ball back.
Even when the defense kept trotting back onto the field, Nelson said the mentality was never about fatigue or feeling shortchanged. He hopes everyone watching saw a group that’s excited to play together in any circumstance.
“Go get to work,” Nelson said. “We love playing defense. We think of it as another opportunity to go show what we do, go show what Blackshirts are all about. We love the opportunity to go on the field.”
