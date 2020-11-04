Nebraska's defense could show variety of personnel against Northwestern

Options continue to emerge for Nebraska’s defense, which will likely see a variety of different personnel on the field again this weekend at Northwestern.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on Wednesday was complimentary of multiple players who might not be established starters but will have significant roles in 2020. Freshman Isaac Gifford, for example, has emerged as a “pleasant surprise” and is more athletic than he gets credit for. Chinander said he’s comfortable with Gifford — who played on special teams against Ohio State — playing as a safety, outside linebacker or in nickel packages if needed.
Junior college transfer outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne also showed encouraging signs against the Buckeyes, Chinander said, and has come a long way in his months at Nebraska despite an offseason injury limiting him at times.
“We need a couple of those guys that we can turn them on and get them after the quarterback when we need to,” Chinander said.
Redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer and sophomore cornerback Quinton Newsome — both likely to start Saturday as Deontai Williams and Cam Taylor-Britt serve first-half suspensions for targeting calls against OSU — are also putting in extra work, Chinander said. He called Farmer an “active” safety who can cover lots of ground and is ready for the challenge.
Other notes from Wednesday’s post-practice interviews:
» Offensive line coach Greg Austin said he was pleased with his group's performance in the opener. Redshirt freshman Ethan Piper rotated in at left guard with starter Boe Wilson. Will Farniok took a few snaps at center. And true freshman Turner Corcoran saw action late, showing why he is a clear “arrow-up guy” now and in the future for Nebraska.
» Austin said NU coaches have “upgraded the athletic profile across the board” as they close in on their fourth recruiting cycle in Lincoln. That’s certainly true on the offensive line, he said, where players are bigger and taller than a few years earlier.
» Chinander said it’s a “fine line” for defensive backs in being aggressive but not overly so. He said he plans to communicate with Big Ten officials on ways Nebraska can better play safely in the future, though he added that low hits to players’ knees are often more dangerous than connecting in the “strike zone” of a player around their chest.
» Northwestern offers a mix of pro-style formations — with play-actions to tight ends and power runs — as well as spread looks, Chinander said.
» Junior college transfer cornerback Nadab Joseph is “coming along pretty good,” defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said. On freshman DBs Tamon Lynum and Ronald Delancy, he said: “Looking forward to them stepping up in some part of the game.” Both freshmen appeared on special teams against Ohio State.