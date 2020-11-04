Nebraska's defense could show variety of personnel against Northwestern

Options continue to emerge for Nebraska’s defense, which will likely see a variety of different personnel on the field again this weekend at Northwestern.

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on Wednesday was complimentary of multiple players who might not be established starters but will have significant roles in 2020. Freshman Isaac Gifford, for example, has emerged as a “pleasant surprise” and is more athletic than he gets credit for. Chinander said he’s comfortable with Gifford — who played on special teams against Ohio State — playing as a safety, outside linebacker or in nickel packages if needed.

Junior college transfer outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne also showed encouraging signs against the Buckeyes, Chinander said, and has come a long way in his months at Nebraska despite an offseason injury limiting him at times.

“We need a couple of those guys that we can turn them on and get them after the quarterback when we need to,” Chinander said.