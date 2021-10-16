Nebraska's dominant second half adds to frustration for slow-starting Blackshirts

“We just settled in and we just did our assignments,” Domann said. “We were playing angry, with a chip on our shoulder knowing the first half was B.S. We just need to start like that.”

More disappointing than the outcome, players said, was a sense of letting down their defensive coordinator. Erik Chinander coached Saturday less than two days after his father, Gene, died in a car accident in Iowa.

“He didn’t want it to be a distraction for us,” defensive lineman Ben Stille said. “He says he needs us — we needed him. Just leaning on him and he’s our leader. He didn’t change. He gave us his all and I’m just sad we couldn’t get it done for him.”

Added Domann: “I respect the hell out of him for sticking with us and coaching with us. That’s a warrior. Not the result we wanted, but we fought for him.”

And Frost: “I know (Gene) would have wanted Erik to be here — that’s why Erik was here. He would have wanted to see Erik win today. ... It’s not easy and the whole team and the whole Husker family is there for him.”