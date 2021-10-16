Nebraska's dominant second half adds to frustration for slow-starting Blackshirts

MINNEAPOLIS — Cam Taylor-Britt has been around his teammates enough to know when guys are dragging. And he could tell before they left the hotel Saturday morning that not nearly enough Huskers were ready to roll.
“We had to flip the switch and wake up,” the Nebraska cornerback and co-captain said. “The whole defense, man.”
It didn’t happen nearly fast enough for the group that has been the strength of the program all season. Minnesota pushed the Blackshirts around in the trenches and frequently found receivers in open pockets as it charged ahead 21-9 at halftime. The hosts found the end zone on grinding drives of 14, seven and eight plays.
Their first march included multiple running backs and receivers Wildcat looks and a 5-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Cole Kramer to tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford on fourth and 1. By the end, a time-of-possession disparity of 38:01 to 21:59 — accentuated by a struggling offense — was the largest deficit for Huskers in 40 games under coach Scott Frost.
The lethargic first half was made all the more maddening by a largely dominant showing after intermission. Consecutive interceptions to start by Taylor-Britt and safety Deontai Williams — outside linebacker JoJo Domann said Minnesota “shut down, plain and simple” after that — was followed by four straight forced punts.
“We just settled in and we just did our assignments,” Domann said. “We were playing angry, with a chip on our shoulder knowing the first half was B.S. We just need to start like that.”
More disappointing than the outcome, players said, was a sense of letting down their defensive coordinator. Erik Chinander coached Saturday less than two days after his father, Gene, died in a car accident in Iowa.
“He didn’t want it to be a distraction for us,” defensive lineman Ben Stille said. “He says he needs us — we needed him. Just leaning on him and he’s our leader. He didn’t change. He gave us his all and I’m just sad we couldn’t get it done for him.”
Added Domann: “I respect the hell out of him for sticking with us and coaching with us. That’s a warrior. Not the result we wanted, but we fought for him.”
And Frost: “I know (Gene) would have wanted Erik to be here — that’s why Erik was here. He would have wanted to see Erik win today. ... It’s not easy and the whole team and the whole Husker family is there for him.”
The Blackshirts all agreed: If only they had gotten going sooner. While Taylor-Britt pointed to a sleepy start, Stille said the problem was a flurry of one-on-one plays that seemingly all went Minnesota’s way, whether in the trenches or on the edges of the field. Six-foot-1 receiver Chris Autman-Bell roasted the secondary for 11 catches and 103 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown before halftime on a corner route where he got a foot in bounds with three defenders around him. Third-string running back Bryce Williams went for 127 yards on 17 carries (7.5 per rush).
“We came out flat in the first half,” defensive lineman Damion Daniels said. “We just knew, three consecutive scores on three drives, that’s not how we play Blackshirt football. We came in, made adjustment and came back out with the flame on. You have to turn it on. That’s how we play Blackshirt defense, but we’ve got to start like that in the first half.”
Minnesota rolled up 247 yards before the break but just 149 yards the rest of the way. Much of it came on Williams’ 56-yard touchdown run on a bust up the middle with two minutes left as the defense — desperate for a stop trailing 23-16 — brought up the safeties. Defenders noted the Gophers went to heavy unbalanced sets after the back-to-back interceptions in a mostly futile effort to reignite its ground game.
The locker-room discussion was “most definitely” intense at intermission, Taylor-Britt said. The message: Wake up. Forget about all the excuses — including playing for an eighth straight week and an 11 a.m. kickoff after consecutive electric evening starts at home the last two Saturdays.
“You can point blame to a lot of different aspects,” Domann said. “Ultimately it’s just on us. It’s on the leaders, it’s on the coaches, it’s on the players. We’re better than that and we didn’t show it.”
Frost said he wasn’t sure whether to worry about pregame energy. The Huskers had been so consistent in their preparation since the opener at Illinois. He said he interpreted what he saw beforehand as “businesslike” instead of “a lot of hype.”
Defenders vowed afterward not to let it happen again. Stille said the team wouldn’t waver, not with much still at stake with four games left. It starts with a bye week that Nebraska hopes brings its talent and energy back into alignment.
“We just had to go out there and give it our all,” Taylor-Britt said. “We should have started a little earlier, though, man. Just a little earlier.”
