FOOTBALL

Nebraska's 'dreadfully simple' spring game had the future to consider

LINCOLN — Scott Frost didn’t mean to mislead the 54,357 who arrived at Memorial Stadium on Saturday to watch the new quarterback run the new offense under the new coaching staff.

He didn’t mean for Tech N9e’s new Husker anthem to preview a dud.

Frost had the future to consider. That’s why Casey Thompson only threw four passes, and Nebraska called run plays that Frost deemed “dreadfully simple,” and nobody tackled while the starters were playing.

The real work lies ahead. And it’s not worth jeopardizing for a scrimmage.

“Today was just a culmination of spring for us,” Frost said after Saturday’s spring game. “I just wanted to get off the field healthy. We’ve seen 14 practices of guys doing what they need to do and the schemes that we’re running. Today was just about showcasing some of that to the fans and finishing the spring ball the right way.”

You could argue the Huskers didn’t on offense. Quarterbacks Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers led different versions of NU’s attack that looked behind during the first half Saturday.

Twelve drives, nine first downs, one touchdown (none passing). Maybe results would look different with tackling, as many players proposed.

But Frost admitted the offense looked “a little ugly” early. And while he’s seen good progress from his quarterbacks, they still “have a lot more ground to make up” this summer.

Same goes for the pass-catchers, many of whom are still acclimating to new wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph. Joseph demanded 5,000 catches between winter conditioning and spring practice. He said Wednesday that he wants 10,000 more by the fall, a demand that will benefit NU quarterbacks as much as the receivers.

Just ask Purdy, the Florida State transfer who missed most of spring ball with an injured foot, what a summer can do for the chemistry between a quarterback and his weapons.

“It can improve a lot,” Purdy said. “ I haven't really thrown much to these receivers, but as all of us get together … the receivers are going to understand which (quarterbacks) are going to zip (the ball) in, which ones are going to float it in. When we get that connection with our receivers, they’re gonna be just fine.”

The players aren’t the only ones navigating new ground.

The coaching staff just finished installing a new offense during an earlier-than-usual spring session. Frost said he and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple haven’t yet discussed which plays they’ll lean on during key red-zone and third-down situations.

“Despite meeting a lot, situational stuff and where exactly this thing is gonna land hasn’t been settled yet,” Frost said. “The good thing is, we get more time in the summer now.”

Summer, summer, summer. Rappers won’t rhyme verses for it. Fans won’t crowd the bleachers, either.

But coaches will skip sleep and players will sweat.

Purdy said he’ll throw with receivers every other day. Outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson plans to practice his pass-rush moves with roommate Garrett Nelson. And new tackle Hunter Anthony will “give his body” to NU’s strength and conditioning staff.

When they return to Memorial Stadium next fall, so will the fans, the music and the buzz. And this time, NU will be prepared to match it.

Frost will unleash Thompson. Whipple will expand the playbook. The Huskers will tackle.

But first, they must conquer summer conditioning. Those sessions yield wins. And wins help fans forget about boring scrimmages.

“I love the spring, I really do,” Joseph said last week. “But at the end of the day, they’re not gonna count the spring game in October. They’re gonna start counting when we play Northwestern.

“After the spring, put this to rest. We’ve got to have a really good summer.”

Videos: Nebraska football spring game

Hear from Scott Frost and Husker players, plus The World-Herald's Sam McKewon and Adam Carriker, following the Nebraska spring game.

