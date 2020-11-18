Nebraska's Erik Chinander embracing defensive wrinkle used by Alabama, Wisconsin

LINCOLN — Nebraska football has handed out Blackshirts to the top members of the defense, and it’s a mystery — by design — just who got them. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday he thought too much of the tradition to let the names of the players who got the coveted practice jerseys become social media fodder. And since the traditional media can’t witness the players at practice, it’ll be hard to pin down who got them.
A review of Nebraska’s defense, over the first three games of the season, suggests far more than the starting 11 may have earned them. While four clear starters have emerged in the secondary — Cam Taylor-Britt, Dicaprio Bootle, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke — Nebraska is using 17 players with regularity in its front seven. Two full shifts of Huskers.
And Chinander has added a wrinkle, too, used with great success by Wisconsin last season: A scheme featuring two defensive linemen, five linebackers and the standard secondary. Chinander calls that his nickel package — to be used against teams that have three or four wide receivers on the field — and NU used it right from the jump on Saturday against Penn State.
Ty Robinson and Ben Stille were the two defensive linemen. They moved from their end spots to the interior. They were flanked by, at game’s start, outside linebackers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, who functioned like defensive ends. Outside linebacker JoJo Domann, who played every snap against the Nittany Lions, did whatever coaches asked, whether that was coming down to the line of scrimmage as a backside blitzer or dropping into coverage. NU used a variation of the scheme most of the game.
“If you’ve watched the Alabamas and the Georgias over the years — even Wisconsin — when they get in their nickel personnel groupings, those outside ‘backers become defensive ends and those defensive ends in the 3-4 truly become the defensive tackles — the nose guard and the three technique,” Chinander said Tuesday.
Stille and Robinson started there. Before Penn State’s opening drive was over, they’d be replaced by Damion Daniels and Casey Rogers, who were on the field for Taylor-Britt’s first-quarter interception. By the next drive, Stille and Robinson were back, but flanked by two new outside linebackers in Pheldarius Payne and Nick Henrich. In the first half of NU’s win, Chinander and his coaches used upwards of 12 different personnel groupings for that front four.
Damian Jackson, Rogers, Jordon Riley and Nelson were on the field for a few plays at one point. When Williams pulled his scoop-and-score against Penn State, it was Nelson, Riley, Rogers and Deontre Thomas on the field. In a fourth-and-short situation, Keem Green sprinted onto the field to play nose tackle with Robinson and Stille in more traditional end spots, while Tannor and Domann dropped down toward the line of scrimmage.
“The more guys you can play in a football game, the better each one of them plays,” Chinander said. “There’s certain guys that you want out there more snaps than others. But usually that starter — whoever your starter is, even if he’s a Pro Bowler or whatever — he’s not going to play as good on rep seven as the next guy will on his play one.”
Chinander’s boss, coach Scott Frost, said he didn’t have much to do with the tweak, as Chinander has broad latitude to recruit, develop and scheme as he pleases, but he did like that Nebraska has identified players who are better as pass rushers in four-man fronts on third down — vs. players who can better set the edge against the run in an odd front.
“I think they've done a good job using guys in certain groups and situations to highlight what they do best,” Frost said.
At game’s end — when Nebraska made two stands inside its own red zone — Chinander mixed and mingled all kinds of personnel. On the eight defining plays — which resulted in seven incompletions and a sack — Chinander used 13 different players, including walk-on Colton Feist for one play, to defend Penn State. In that sequence, the only player on the field for all eight plays was Domann. Unlike 2019, when NU relied heavily on three defensive linemen now in the NFL — Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis and Darrion Daniels — the Husker front seven is more of a group effort that has benefits beyond producing fresher players at the end of games.
It’s creating, Chinander said, a stronger practice environment.
“I really like it right now because it’s creating a very energetic, competitive spirit in practice,” Chinander said. “Guys are hungry for reps and some of these older guys know the boogeyman’s coming to get them if they don’t do their job because some of these young guys are really pushing the envelope.”
