Nebraska's Erik Chinander embracing defensive wrinkle used by Alabama, Wisconsin

“The more guys you can play in a football game, the better each one of them plays,” Chinander said. “There’s certain guys that you want out there more snaps than others. But usually that starter — whoever your starter is, even if he’s a Pro Bowler or whatever — he’s not going to play as good on rep seven as the next guy will on his play one.”

Chinander’s boss, coach Scott Frost, said he didn’t have much to do with the tweak, as Chinander has broad latitude to recruit, develop and scheme as he pleases, but he did like that Nebraska has identified players who are better as pass rushers in four-man fronts on third down — vs. players who can better set the edge against the run in an odd front.

“I think they've done a good job using guys in certain groups and situations to highlight what they do best,” Frost said.