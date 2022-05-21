Nebraska's field goal hopes may hinge on Timmy Bleekrode making jump from FCS

LINCOLN — If any Nebraska fan had forgotten the placekicking nightmares from 2021, a few hours at NU’s spring game served as that rare email you receive marked “high importance.”

Following a season in which Nebraska missed eight field goals and four extra points, Husker kickers pulled both a field goal and extra point wide of the goalposts.

Timmy Bleekrode watched the game in street clothes. He’d already decided to transfer from Furman to NU, and got a scholarship to do so. But he wasn’t yet suited up.

“Well, it was fairly windy,” Bleekrode said last week of watching those misses. “I don’t know how much that factored into the misses, but, there’s obviously opportunity. That was one of the selling points. Opportunity.”

There are few locks for starting jobs among Husker players. Without trying a single field goal in Husker uniform, Bleekrode might be close to one.

The 5-foot-8, 189-pounder started MBA classes last week and joins NU’s team this weekend. He made 15-of-18 field goal attempts and 30-of-32 extra points last season at Furman. He didn’t miss inside of 40 yards — “nine for nine,” as special teams coordinator Bill Busch said — and, on the rare occasion he did miss, Bleekrode said it didn’t get to him.

How kickers handle failure, Bleekrode said, defines them.

“You have to have the leg, but what separates the good kickers from the great kickers is mentality,” Bleekrode said. “It’s so easy to get in your head as a kicker. You have a bad day, you’ve got to put it behind you and use that in the future with your kicking, because you can’t develop bad habits. And a lot of kickers easily do that, keep repeating what they’re doing, over and over and over, developing bad habits.”

Busch, tasked with improving one of the worst overall special teams units in the country, vetted Bleekrode for that during the recruiting process. He talked with Bleekrode and his father for hours to get a handle on Bleekrode’s mindset. The Atlanta Marist High School graduate grew up a soccer player — position: defensive midfielder — and moved into placekicking and punting as he got older.

At Furman, Bleekrode had to wait his turn behind FCS All-American Grayson Atkins, who transferred to North Carolina in 2020 and made 41 field goals for the Tar Heels over two seasons. Bleekrode felt a kind of pressure to fill Atkins’ shoes and, in Furman’s spring 2021 season, he made 6 of 7 field goals and averaged 43.6 yards on his punts. In the Paladins’ fall 2021 season, he kicked and punted just as well, and sought to follow in Atkins’ path to major college football.

“I’ve always dreamed about stuff like that,” Bleekrode said.

Nebraska reached out to Bleekrode first. Syracuse, Mississippi State and Western Kentucky got in the race, too.

Busch, who also landed Montana punter Brian Buschini in the offseason, liked what he heard from Bleekrode.

“He’s very grounded, humble, he gets it.” Busch said. “One bad kick wasn’t going to send him off the deep end. It’s pretty hard to make every kick, so how are they are going to respond? And he checked all the boxes.”

Bleekrode liked Nebraska’s MBA program — he’ll take classes online but have access to the new Hawks Hall when he needs it — and Busch’s structured approach.

“We did our own thing, which is good and bad, I guess you could say,” Bleekrode said of kickers and punters at Furman. “But, here, sounds like (Busch) will have a tight, set schedule, which I’m looking forward to at practice.”

Nebraska is looking forward to a more consistent placekicker.

In 2019, the Huskers missed eight field goals, too, cycling through six kickers, including two guys who tried out for the team midseason. NU signed Connor Culp for 2020. He made 13 of 15 field goals — winning Big Ten Kicker of the Year — and figured to be a special teams asset in 2021.

He made one field goal each in the Illinois and Fordham games. He missed all three against Buffalo, and two at Oklahoma. Culp then missed an extra point and a 27-yard field goal at Minnesota.

“I’m doing my very absolutely best,” Culp said after the Gopher game. “I need to be better.”

Culp never attempted another kick for the Huskers. His replacement, Chase Contreraz, missed a 31-yard field goal against Ohio State. “That was a chip shot,” coach Scott Frost said afterward.

Bleekrode’s job is to make the chip shots. Everything inside 40. At home, in Dublin, Ireland or on the road, in hostile Big Ten stadiums. He has kicked in one Power Five Conference stadium at North Carolina State. He missed a 48-yarder just to the right. Furman lost 45-7. Bleekrode said he doesn’t sense the crowd as he kicks, even if, at times, it’s a group largely rooting for his success.

“I’m excited to get up there and have 85,000 on my side,” Bleekrode said.

