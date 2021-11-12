Nebraska's four seasons of poor efficiency prove Scott Frost needs a true offensive coordinator

So he’s looking for an OC. Somebody who can take Frost’s vision and run with it — while steering the ship on gamedays.

Backing away from play-calling duties has proven hard for Husker head coaches. Tom Osborne — revered as one of the best offensive minds — kept calling plays until the end. Frank Solich called plays for nearly five seasons until the 2002 Independence Bowl, when he turned to Turner Gill for a half. In 2003, Solich hired Barney Cotton to do it. Bill Callahan never really relinquished the job, although his coordinators, Jay Norvell and Shawn Watson, were involved. Bo Pelini called the defense for his seven seasons at NU even if, sometimes, the defense was so good the calls barely changed from play to play.

Mike Riley was the outlier, allowing Danny Langsdorf to call the offense for all three seasons they were in Lincoln. By 2017, though, Riley wanted the full play-calling duties back; he told The World-Herald in a side conversation that year he considered it many times, but decided not to do to Langsdorf what he once did at Oregon State.

Frost says he’s ready to hand over the play sheet to somebody he can trust, but also someone he may not know nearly as well as he knew Lubick.