Nebraska's four seasons of poor efficiency prove Scott Frost needs a true offensive coordinator

LINCOLN — Scott Frost says he’s taking a step back from the chess match.
The Husker head football coach, granted a fifth year of employment by NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, not only fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and three more assistants, but agreed, in essence, to remove himself from a part of the job he loves: Calling plays. Frost has embraced that role for three teams — Oregon, Central Florida and Nebraska — but conceded Wednesday that it has taken too much of his time.
“Frankly, I’ve been wearing myself a little thin trying to run the offense and call the offense,” Frost said. “And it isn’t just gameday, it’s all week long.”
In firing the bulk of his offensive staff, Frost is also in search of new ideas, and perhaps an offensive coordinator who can hire some of his own staff the way defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has done with the Husker defense.
“It’s hard to think we can keep doing exactly the same things and get over the top,” Frost said. “It’s any person’s fault, any one of those coach’s fault. Sometimes there just need to be a little different voice and maybe little changes that can make a difference."
NU’s offense could stand to get a lot better in a key area: Sheer efficiency. In one metric, yards per point, Frost’s offense was worse than the offenses coordinated by Danny Langsdorf — who worked for Mike Riley — and Tim Beck, employed by Bo Pelini.
In the last two years, against FBS teams, it takes Nebraska’s offense 16.9 yards to score a point. So, to score a touchdown against a non-FCS foe, NU has to gain 118.3 yards. To score 28, the Huskers had to gain, on average, 473 yards.
The 16.9 YPP ranks 109th in college football this season. Last year, it ranked 114th. Under Frost, NU has never ranked higher than 74th in 2019, according to TeamRankings.com. Frost’s offenses at UCF and Oregon routinely ranked in the top 25. In the Big Ten, his offense has been full of empty calories, and also less efficient in the YPP metric than Langsdorf’s offenses (46th, 57th and 81st in 2015-2017) or Beck’s offenses, the last of which, in 2014, ranked sixth nationally.
Field goal misses contribute slightly to the poor YPP numbers this season, and the absence of defensive and special teams scores hurt a little, too. But the real issue is lack of offensive touchdowns. No kicker stops the Huskers from scoring more of those.
After the 2019 season, Frost fired offensive coordinator/receivers coach Troy Walters and hired Lubick for what Frost called his “innovative offensive mind.” Frost and Lubick worked together at Oregon, and the general media narrative was Frost should have hired Lubick in 2018 but wanted to remain loyal to Walters, part of a wholesale staff move from UCF to NU.
Lubick’s analytical mind organized the offensive side of the ball and shaped the way NU practiced. He helped Frost create more big plays. He also installed some sturdier passing concepts into the offense. NU is completing 61.8% of its passes this season at 9.3 yards per attempt — a bump from 60.1% and 7.9 in 2019.
But Frost didn’t trust that passing offense to convert two key fourth downs in games against Minnesota and Ohio State. He trotted out kickers to miss field goals instead. Nebraska’s red-zone passing game improved a bit from 2019 — when it couldn’t have been much worse — but the Huskers are still completing 45% of their passes.
The line has allowed 2.7 sacks per game, which ranks 98th nationally. Quarterback Adrian Martinez sustained significant injuries for the third time in four seasons. Offensive mistakes directly led scores this season against Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Purdue. All four were one-score losses. NU ranks 101st in time of possession, unable to sustain drives on offense or get opposing offenses off the field on defense.
Barring unforeseen success against Wisconsin and Iowa’s terrific defenses, Nebraska is headed for a fourth straight season of averaging fewer than 31 points, a benchmark Frost set near the end of his second season.
“That goes all the way back to my time running this offense at Oregon,” Frost said two years ago. “I forget the exact number but in seven years we were something like 61-2 when we scored 31 as an offense.”
At Nebraska, Frost is 10-4 when scoring 31 points and 4-0 since the start of 2020. But four 31-point games out of the last 18 isn’t the ratio Frost wants, either.
So he’s looking for an OC. Somebody who can take Frost’s vision and run with it — while steering the ship on gamedays.
Backing away from play-calling duties has proven hard for Husker head coaches. Tom Osborne — revered as one of the best offensive minds — kept calling plays until the end. Frank Solich called plays for nearly five seasons until the 2002 Independence Bowl, when he turned to Turner Gill for a half. In 2003, Solich hired Barney Cotton to do it. Bill Callahan never really relinquished the job, although his coordinators, Jay Norvell and Shawn Watson, were involved. Bo Pelini called the defense for his seven seasons at NU even if, sometimes, the defense was so good the calls barely changed from play to play.
Mike Riley was the outlier, allowing Danny Langsdorf to call the offense for all three seasons they were in Lincoln. By 2017, though, Riley wanted the full play-calling duties back; he told The World-Herald in a side conversation that year he considered it many times, but decided not to do to Langsdorf what he once did at Oregon State.
Frost says he’s ready to hand over the play sheet to somebody he can trust, but also someone he may not know nearly as well as he knew Lubick.
“I’m not necessarily looking for wholesale changes,” Frost said. “I did have a lot of guys around me that knew a lot of the same things I knew. And that’s worked. I think it can still work. Kind of looking for some fresh ideas to help. Not necessarily wholesale changes, but if we think that gives us the best chance to get a little better, than we will.”
