 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska's Javin Wright diagnosed with blood clots, will have surgery
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Nebraska's Javin Wright diagnosed with blood clots, will have surgery

Omaha World-Herald reporter Evan Bland speaks following the Oklahoma game and ahead of the Michigan State game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Nebraska defender Javin Wright is dealing with yet another health-related setback in his quest for playing time.

Javin Wright

Javin Wright

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

The reserve hybrid outside linebacker/safety — someone Husker coaches like to eventually fill JoJo Domann’s current role — posted on social media Wednesday that he was recently diagnosed with a second blood clot and was having surgery that day.

“The marathon continues,” Wright wrote in part.

The former three-star prospect from Chandler, Arizona, has frequently battled physical issues during his football career. He sprained his MCL as a high school senior. After redshirting in 2019, he suffered an MCL tear during the 2020 preseason and missed the entire fall. The son of former Blackshirt Toby Wright saw five snaps against Fordham earlier this year.

Wright is listed as a safety at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds but Nebraska likes him for his versatility. Coaches have said they could add 20 pounds to him to be more of a coverage outside ‘backer as well. He still has three remaining seasons of eligibility.

Freshman safety Isaac Gifford is a similar prospect who has seen regular time on special teams this fall.

evan.bland@owh.com,

402-444-1201,

twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What's the cause for Sam Darnold's early success?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert