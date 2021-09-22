Nebraska's Javin Wright diagnosed with blood clots, will have surgery

Omaha World-Herald reporter Evan Bland speaks following the Oklahoma game and ahead of the Michigan State game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Nebraska defender Javin Wright is dealing with yet another health-related setback in his quest for playing time.
Javin Wright
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The reserve hybrid outside linebacker/safety — someone Husker coaches like to eventually fill JoJo Domann’s current role — posted on social media Wednesday that he was recently diagnosed with a second blood clot and was having surgery that day.
“The marathon continues,” Wright wrote in part.
The former three-star prospect from Chandler, Arizona, has frequently battled physical issues during his football career. He sprained his MCL as a high school senior. After redshirting in 2019, he suffered an MCL tear during the 2020 preseason and missed the entire fall. The son of former Blackshirt Toby Wright saw five snaps against Fordham earlier this year.
Wright is listed as a safety at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds but Nebraska likes him for his versatility. Coaches have said they could add 20 pounds to him to be more of a coverage outside ‘backer as well. He still has three remaining seasons of eligibility.
Freshman safety Isaac Gifford is a similar prospect who has seen regular time on special teams this fall.
