Nebraska's JoJo Domann, Cam Taylor-Britt make All-Big Ten second team

A pair of outgoing Nebraska defenders have earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

Outside linebacker JoJo Domann and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt were each named to the second team by league coaches. Media members also put Taylor-Britt on their second team, and Domann landed on their third team.

Both were disruptive playmakers who helped the Blackshirts finish among the top 40 nationally in scoring defense — the 22.7 points allowed per game was NU’s best showing as a Big Ten member. It’s the first time since 2014 that multiple Husker defenders landed among the top two league teams.

Domann, a sixth-year senior from Colorado, was an invaluable contributor with a versatility that made him a threat to rush the passer or drop into coverage. Despite missing the last two games following hand surgery, he still finished third on the team in total tackles (72), including nine for loss. He also snagged a pair of interceptions, forced two fumbles and broke up three passes. His career finale against Ohio State was among his best efforts with nine tackles and a pick while playing with the hand injury.

Taylor-Britt consistently locked down the opposition’s best receiver in his fourth season. The vocal co-captain from Alabama logged 51 tackles with an interception and a team-best 11 pass breakups. He also blocked a kick.